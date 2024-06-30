Chained Together walkthrough – How to play, all game modes

Developed by Anegar Games, Chained Together is a new climbing game where players face thrilling challenges as they navigate terrifying paths through the ashes of hell, striving to safely conquer each striking ascent and make their escape.

We’re walking through everything you need to know about Chained Together and informing you of the dangers that lay ahead.

All Chained together game modes and maps, explained

Game modes

Arise from the ashes of hell, Image via Anegar Games

Players can choose from three challenging difficulty levels: Beginner, Normal, and the toughest, Lava. Beginner mode is tailored for newcomers, providing a more forgiving experience to ease players into the game. If a player falls, they respawn at the last checkpoint without counting achievements or stats.

In Normal mode, gameplay starts the same but falling sends players back to the beginning without a checkpoint to save them. Both Normal and Lava modes are alike except for the lava that rises slowly above the ground on Lava difficulty. In these modes, achievements and player stats are tracked and counted.

For those looking to set new speedrun records, they must take on Medium or Lava to be a part of the leaderboards.

Maps

The game unfolds across a single expansive ascending map, beginning in Hell and leading players through a captivating journey across diverse worlds. This epic quest culminates in reaching the serene Garden, symbolizing the ultimate destination of Heaven. Players embark on an adventure through a series of worlds at increasing heights on their quest to discover this heavenly oasis.

We’ve mentioned all of the worlds you’ll encounter on your way to heaven based on the distance of height.

Edition Number World Duration 01 The Hell Cliffs 0 to 300 meters 02 The Car Race 300 to 400 meters 03 The Whispering Vault 400 to 600 meters 04 The Subway Station 600 to 1,100 meters 05 The City 1,100 to 1,600 meters 06 The Harbor 1,600 to 2,100 meters 07 The Temple 2,100 to 2,400 meters 08 The Shrine 2,400 to 2,700 meters 09 The Deities 2,700 to 3,200 meters 10 The Garden 3,200 to 3,600 meters

How to play Chained Together on your own

Only a few clicks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Chained Together is crafted to be played with two or more players, seasoned players can take on the ascension from hell alone. To play Chained Together solo:

Launch Chained Together.

Chained Together. Click on “ Play .”

.” Select “Host a Game” and set the number of players to one.

and set the number of players to one. Create the Lobby name and set a password.

and set a password. Click on “Create Session” to begin your escape.

How to play Chained Together with friends

Invite your friends to have a blast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you choose to bring friends along for the journey, Chained Together allows you to team up with up to four companions. Together, you’ll collaborate to reach the Garden and ultimately reach the Summit. Here’s how to enjoy Chained Together with your friends.

Launch Chained Together,

Chained Together, Click on “ Play .”

.” Select “ Host a Game ” and set the number of players (up to four).

” and set the (up to four). Create the Lobby name and set a password .

and set a . Invite your friends from the invite screen or through Steam.

from the invite screen or through Steam. Click on “Start” to begin.

