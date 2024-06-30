Image Credit: Bethesda
Four players chained at the hip rush up a staircase in Chained Together.
Image via Anegar Games
Chained Together walkthrough – How to play, all game modes

It's a long road to heaven.
Developed by Anegar Games, Chained Together is a new climbing game where players face thrilling challenges as they navigate terrifying paths through the ashes of hell, striving to safely conquer each striking ascent and make their escape.

We’re walking through everything you need to know about Chained Together and informing you of the dangers that lay ahead.

All Chained together game modes and maps, explained

Game modes

A dark red gate with a skull and platforms dotting the sky await you in Chained Together.
Arise from the ashes of hell, Image via Anegar Games

Players can choose from three challenging difficulty levels: Beginner, Normal, and the toughest, Lava. Beginner mode is tailored for newcomers, providing a more forgiving experience to ease players into the game. If a player falls, they respawn at the last checkpoint without counting achievements or stats.

In Normal mode, gameplay starts the same but falling sends players back to the beginning without a checkpoint to save them. Both Normal and Lava modes are alike except for the lava that rises slowly above the ground on Lava difficulty. In these modes, achievements and player stats are tracked and counted.

For those looking to set new speedrun records, they must take on Medium or Lava to be a part of the leaderboards.

Maps

The game unfolds across a single expansive ascending map, beginning in Hell and leading players through a captivating journey across diverse worlds. This epic quest culminates in reaching the serene Garden, symbolizing the ultimate destination of Heaven. Players embark on an adventure through a series of worlds at increasing heights on their quest to discover this heavenly oasis.

We’ve mentioned all of the worlds you’ll encounter on your way to heaven based on the distance of height.

Edition NumberWorldDuration
01The Hell Cliffs0 to 300 meters
02The Car Race300 to 400 meters
03The Whispering Vault400 to 600 meters
04The Subway Station600 to 1,100 meters
05The City1,100 to 1,600 meters
06The Harbor1,600 to 2,100 meters
07The Temple2,100 to 2,400 meters
08The Shrine 2,400 to 2,700 meters
09The Deities2,700 to 3,200 meters
10The Garden3,200 to 3,600 meters

How to play Chained Together on your own

the Ui image of chained Together while creating a server.
Only a few clicks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Chained Together is crafted to be played with two or more players, seasoned players can take on the ascension from hell alone. To play Chained Together solo:

  • Launch Chained Together.
  • Click on “Play.”
  • Select “Host a Game” and set the number of players to one.
  • Create the Lobby name and set a password.
  • Click on “Create Session” to begin your escape.

How to play Chained Together with friends

Inviting friends to play Chained Together.
Invite your friends to have a blast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you choose to bring friends along for the journey, Chained Together allows you to team up with up to four companions. Together, you’ll collaborate to reach the Garden and ultimately reach the Summit. Here’s how to enjoy Chained Together with your friends.

  • Launch Chained Together,
  • Click on “Play.”
  • Select “Host a Game” and set the number of players (up to four).
  • Create the Lobby name and set a password.
  • Invite your friends from the invite screen or through Steam.
  • Click on “Start” to begin.
