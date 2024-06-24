Chained Together height – How many meters do you have to climb to win Chained Together?

Chained Together is a frustrating climbing game with you taking on impossible obstacles to reach a summit that always feels out of reach no matter how far you climb, but there is an ending in sight.

It might feel like it goes on forever, but there is a limit to how far you can go, with the height of the world set to a specific amount. But how long is it? And how many meters must you climb to overcome the challenge?

How many meters must you climb in Chained Together to reach the summit?

You must climb 3,654 meters to reach the top of Chained Together. You can keep track of your progress by looking at the top left of your screen, where the meters you’ve climbed and time taken are always present.

It might sound easy, but it’s not, and one wrong jump to step could send you tumbling down to the bottom. As you climb, you also encounter obstacles that can impede your chances, whether alone or playing with friends.

Still, knowing how many meters you need to climb at least gives you a sense of how close you are from the top or how close you were before you fell off and needed to start the climb all over again.

If things get too difficult, you can play the game in training mode, or find 10 Wings hidden around the world which gives you a pair of Angel Wings to flutter briefly in the air in case you miss a jump or to save yourself from falling too far.

