How many people can play Chained Together?

If you ever wondered if you could coordinate well with friends under pressure, Chained Together is the ultimate test.

Released on June 19 by Anegar Games, Chained Together throws players into a fiery pit (figuratively, and perhaps too often, literally) with a simple directive—escape hell. This game falls into that delightful category of multiplayer experiences where the joy comes as much from the failures as the successes. You will find yourself alternating between fits of laughter and contemplating whether you need new friends.

Navigating the game requires more than just good timing, as it demands a solid strategy and the ability to anticipate your friends’ moves over voice chats. In this respect, Chained Together finds itself in good company alongside games like Lethal Company and the Mario Party franchise.

Chained Together player limit

In hell, no one can hear you scream… unless you’re on voice chat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chained Together accommodates up to four players in a session. But hey, if you are feeling particularly masochistic or want to prove your platforming prowess, you can also play solo. Or if you have friends who are willing to endure this hellish journey with you, that works, too. Just make sure to create your own lobby and lock it with a password—unless you want some rando joining in.

Chained Together offers various modes that tweak the experience. Beginner mode is great for laughs and practice, as it forgives many a sin with checkpoints and teleports. The normal mode is about testing your raw platforming skills while chained to others. Step up to a more standard experience here, where progress saves and achievements are possible, but you lose the safety nets like checkpoints. The final one is the Lava mode, where you have all the challenges of Normal mode, but with the added bonus of molten lava threatening to consume you at every turn.

How to play Chained Together solo

Training is the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes you need a little “me time,” and thankfully, Chained Together offers a Training Mode for solo players. Click on the “host the game” option and create a password to get started. This mode is perfect for those who like to fail spectacularly without an audience. The best part? It lets you practice your skills in different parts of the game until you get them right. There’s also a timer in the upper left corner of the screen to help you track your improvement.

