Can you heal in Lethal Company? – Answered

There is a ton of survivalist gear to help you on your scrap runs in Lethal Company, but a very common and sensible question is if you can heal in Lethal Company.

As the days whittle down to one, you have limited time to get what’s needed to survive another day for The Company. Living on these moons is rough and these shifts keep getting longer and longer. Here’s everything you need to know about healing in Lethal Company.

How to heal in Lethal Company

Your health is always in the top-left corner of your screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other survival horror games, you and your teammates cannot heal during scrap runs in Lethal Company. You’ll have to play ultra careful if you want to survive any dangerous encounters so it may be time to put down that clown horn you keep squeezing and run.

While there are no current methods to heal on a moon’s surface, you will have the ability to heal to full health when you return to orbit. With this in mind, always refer to your character’s health by the model icon in the top-left corner of your screen.

Your health can decrease from fall damage, damage over time (ticking damage) by bee hives and snare fleas, or suffer from a one-hit attacks by monsters like the forest giant. If the character icon turns from white to red, this indicates that you are on critical health and another hit will kill you.

For solo players, a day will pass if you die during your run. If all of your teammates die on co-op, a day passes too. If you die while your teammates are still alive, your system will appear offline and you’ll have to watch them from the outside, looking in, and unable to communicate with them.

Lethal Company plays similar to Phasmophobia given that there’s no real opportunity for a player to heal mid-match. Whether you are exploring a moon or strategizing over who enters the Facility alone, it may be best to leave someone inside the Terminal at all times to monitor the team. They should pay attention to each party member’s movements on the monitor, communicate via Walkie-talkies, and utilize the Teleporter to bring back any corpses (identifiable by your teammate not moving).