Can the player mate with followers in Cult of the Lamb?

The newest Sins of the Flesh DLC has finally arrived for Cult of the Lamb, and cult leaders around the world are quickly diving into all of the new content in the game, including the long-awaited mating update for the camp and its various followers.

Nicknamed the Sex Update, Cult of the Lamb enjoyers can now add multiple different buildings and have followers partake in several new activities that aren’t too pure in nature, whether that’s drinking away their sorrows at the Drinkhouse, participating in a naughty dance around the fire, or even mating with other followers.

Some players are, however, wondering whether or not the player character can also jump into bed with one of their favorite followers or their spouse with the new update.

Can you mate with followers in Cult of the Lamb?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, as the leader of the cult, you cannot mate with any of your followers in Cult of the Lamb‘s Sins of the Flesh DLC, even if you are married to them. There is no ritual that you can perform in the temple, and there is no command that you can apply on a follower.

In fact, the only true action that you can take with a fellow follower is kissing them, and even then, you must have completed the Wedding ritual for 37 bones. That is, however, the only action that you can take which is even close to mating with a significant other in the game.

The only mating action that you can take with followers is to match them up and have them do the deed with a Mating Tent. If successful, you may choose which traits their offspring will inherit before they leave you with an egg. In order to hatch an egg from two followers, you will have to build yourself a Hatchery building and place the egg inside. After a bit of time, the egg will hatch and you will have yourself a new follower to indoctrinate.