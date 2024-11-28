All Forest Offering locations in Luma Island

There are plenty of ways to pick up treasure and rare resources in Luma Island, and one of the best ways to fill up your inventory is to unlock shrines. To open the main shrine for each area in the game, you need to find all of the zone’s Offerings.

The Forest in Luma Island has nine Forest Offerings to pick up in total, some of which are harder to find than others. Here, we’ve shown all of the Forest Offering locations in Luma Island, with detailed instructions on how to find them and where to use them.

How to find Forest Offerings in Luma Island

Much like the Tepid Offerings in the Farm and Town areas of Luma Island, Forest Offerings are glowing crystals necessary for unlocking a shrine.

Forest Offerings glow green and are easier to see at night, as the glow makes them stand out from the trees and bushes a little clearer. To get your hands on these crystals, you need to work your way through the zone systematically.

As you pick up your Forest Offerings, make sure to keep an eye out for other puzzles and treasures. The Forest is full to the brim with treasure chests, puzzles, and hidden temples, and you can pick up everything from useful ore to valuable jewelry by keeping a watchful eye as you explore.

We’ve listed the Forest Offerings in the optimal route, but picking them up in a certain order is not required. As you can see from the image for the ninth Forest Offering, we completed this list in reverse order for our playthrough.

1) By the bridge

The first Forest Offering is by the initial bridge leading into the main Forest area. It’s tucked right into the corner of the cliff face, so spin your camera around to see it as you go. Camera angles are key for spotting secrets in Luma Island.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

To get to it, find the thin path leading downwards and walk around the edge of the hill. It’s a narrow and awkward path, but it does lead all the way to the crystal. You can see our character making their way through the shrubbery in the image below, with the crystal glowing to the far left.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The grass, trees, and bushes will slow your movement speed down. If you’re not in a rush, it’s worth cutting some of these down and stocking up on wood and hay for future craft projects.

When you pick up the first Forest Offering, retrace your steps and head back to the bridge to find the second Forest Offering.

2) Hidden away

For the second gem, cross over into the main Forest area and head north to the location shown on the map image below.

This Forest Offering is behind a stack of boulders, so flip your camera to a top-down perspective to see it easier.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

Smash through the Forest Boulders with your pickaxe to grab this crystal and stock up on resources as you go.

3) Platforming required

The third Forest Offering requires you to head back south, crossing the river that cuts through the Forest. It’s right at the edge of the map, with a smaller shrine puzzle nearby that’s worth solving for some extra treasure.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

To solve the pillar shrine puzzle (the pillars with blue cubes on top can be seen in both images), throw an item at each blue cube to pop it. This will light up a circle on the gray stone shrine door—once all of the circles are shining blue, the door will open and you can pick up your treasure.

For the third Forest Offering, though, you will need to work your way around the edge of the cliff, following the narrow path shown below.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The path will eventually spit you out right at the edge of the waterfall, looking out over the lake below. Pick up the Forest Offering, then retrace your steps so you can continue hunting the rest of the crystals.

4) Build your own ladder

The fourth Forest Offering is the first crystal that’ll require some resources upfront. It’s at the top of a wooden ladder, near the mud river in the center of the map, but the ladder is broken and unusable until you mend it.

You need five Reeds and three bits of Forest Wood to mend it. You can find Forest Wood by cutting down trees in the Forest area—they can be any kind—and Reeds can grow near bodies of water.

While you’re gathering resources, we’d suggest stocking up on Forest Wood and Reeds, as this will not be the only broken ladder you encounter in the Forest.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

When you have the necessary resources, stand in front of the ladder and interact with it to fix it. Then, simply climb up and grab the crystal.

5) Home away from home

The next Forest Offering is quite close to the last, still in the central south area of the Forest map. Climb down from the fourth crystal’s location and follow the curve of the map around to the location shown in the image below.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

When you enter this area, you’ll find blueprints for essential workstations like a Lumber Mill and a tent that you can build as a makeshift home base.

These are worth building to save yourself from having to run back to the entrance of the zone each time you want to make something, so take the time to craft them and save future you the hassle.

6) Follow the path

The sixth Forest Offering is further north than the fifth, quite high up on the cliff above the mud river in the middle of the map.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

It’s not hidden at all, so you’ll be able to see it as soon as you get to the correct area, surrounded by rocks facing out onto the water. The next Forest Offerings are much further apart, so climb back down and start heading east.

7) Edge of the map

The seventh Forest Offering is on the very edge of the zone, to the northeast. Use the map guidelines to find the path leading up to it and clear any rocks or bushes in the way.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

If you’re struggling to find this crystal, it could be worth waiting until nighttime so that the glowing crystal stands out from the background more obviously.

8) On the beach

For the eighth Forest Offering, head to the beach area of the Forest. There are lots of deadly mushrooms along the path leading down to the beach, so take your time and deal with them to avoid losing any precious items as you go.

You should get an achievement for finding this beach as an added bonus here, and there are plenty of valuables to pick up in the area, too, like the Cogwheel for accessing the mountain and a rare blueprint.

Follow the narrow beach path down to the south until you find an alcove with a broken ladder. You will need to spend the same resources as you did for the fourth Forest Offering, so hopefully you stocked up on Reeds and Forest Wood earlier.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

If you didn’t stock up on Reeds, you will need to run back to the river area or the lake up top, as Reeds do not grow near the seaside.

Once you’ve picked up your resources, stand in front of the ladder and interact with it to mend it. Then climb up and grab the crystal—there’s only one more left, so the end is in sight and the Forest Shrine’s treasures are almost yours.

9) Hidden in the shrubbery

To get the ninth Forest Offering, head back out of the beach area and into the main Forest. Then, head to the location shown below on the far southeast area of the map.

The crystal is inside a large cluster of trees and shrubs, so you will need to clear some of them away with your axe to snag your prize.

Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

With that, you’ve picked up every Forest Offering in Luma Island. Now, all that’s left to do is to find the Forest Offering Pedestal and claim your rewards.

Where to use Forest Offerings in Luma Island

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Forest Shrine in the central area of the Forest zone. Look out for the large, gray door shown above, with nine tombstone-like statues dotted around the front of it. It’s the same design as the Farm Shrine where you will have spent your Tepid Offerings.

To open the Shrine, interact with each stone to place a Forest Offering inside it. The stone will glow green once you select it, and when you’ve done all nine, a small cutscene will play, showing the ancient door of the Forest Shrine opening up for you.

Inside, you’ll find an Ancient Book to help complete the Lost Library, along with the following rewards inside the two treasure chests:

A Mysterious Egg

Forest Nature Tokens

Tool Tokens

Water Spirits

Forest Wood

Rock Spirits

Screws

Moss

Pyrite

Twigs

The vast majority of these rewards will be essential for upgrading your tools and building new items for your farm. If you’re low on funds, you can also sell them in Town to earn some extra cash or use them to open doors inside Temples.

Every area in Luma Island has its own set of Offerings and Shrines, along with various tricky Temples to tangle with. Keep an eye out for anything that glows as you explore so you don’t miss out on any valuable treasure or collectibles.

