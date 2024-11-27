How to find the Cable and the Cogwheel in Luma Island

Unlocking every location in Luma Island is not easy! It takes a real adventurer to uncover all the items and resources needed. If you want to get into the Mountain region, we have some tips on finding the Cable and the Cogwheel to fix the Cable Car.

Recommended Videos

Where to find the Cable and the Cogwheel in Luma Island

Getting to the Mountain is essential if you want to explore the Jungle on Luma Island. The only way to get up the snowy mountain range is by cable car, found in the center of Town. Unfortunately, the cable car broke down after an earthquake, and it is up to you to repair it. Aside from basic craftable resources, you need to get a Cogwheel and a special Cable.

Craft everything you need to repair this mountain access. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest of these two items to get hold of is the Cable. You can purchase this from the Store in Town. If you haven’t repaired the Store yet, you can do so in two stages with various resources. You should purchase the Cable for 20,000 Coins as soon as the Store is open.

Store Repair 1– 5x Forest Planks 5x Fiber

Store Repair 2 – 15x Forest Stone Blocks 5x Forest Planks 5x Iron Bar 25x Glass



To find the Cog, you should explore the Forest region. To unlock this location, just repair the bridge to the right of the Town entrance. There are many enemies along the way, so make sure you have your whip to hand to fight them off and pick up any resources you drop if they hit you.

The wooden log creates a bridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the Forest entrance, travel along the dirt path to the right. Go across the stone bridge. Travel straight along the path, past the pond to your right. Cross the small waterfall with a wooden log bridge. If you haven’t been across here yet, you need to head left and through the tunnel. From the other side, you can push the log bridge down for future use. Continue along the path to the sinking mud. Use the stones and wooden platforms to get through. Travel along the path left of the Forest Offering stones. Head past the second small stone building. Go straight along the path, destroying mushroom enemies as you go. Go down the winding path to the beach and head to the left. The Cogwheel is on the island in the water.

The Cogwheel is on the island in the water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Walk over to the Cogwheel to pick it up, and then make your way back to the Town to repair the Cable Car!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy