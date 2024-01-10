All Buckshot Roulette platforms

There is nothing quite as satisfying as outsmarting the AI in Buckshot Roulette but with limited ways to play this short horror game, you might miss your chance to survive this brutal game of Russian Roulette.

Indie horror has its moments in the spotlight throughout the year but many of the titles are exclusively released on PC. If you are looking for the next big thing outside of the Lethal Company realm, Buckshot Roulette is a short but sweet, dark but satisfying one-versus-one experience. Here are all the platforms you can play Buckshot Roulette on. Is Buckshot Roulette on PC? Yes. Buckshot Roulette joins the long list of indie horror games readily available for your enjoyment and horrifying screams on Itch.io. This short horror game is available at Itch.io for the small price of $1.20. You’ll need either Windows or Linux, alongside Vulkan support, if you are interested in playing the game.

Are you brave enough to sign your name? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure you have the correct system requirements to play Buckshot Roulette before you purchase as players have described some issues with refunds on the comment section for the product page. As stated on Buckshot Roulette’s Itch.io page, you’ll need:

Relatively modern dedicated graphics card (requires Vulkan support)

Windows or Linux

Is Buckshot Roulette on Mac? No, the only real way of playing Buckshot Roulette is to purchase the game on Windows or Linux. The game cannot play on MacOS as stated by developer Mike Klubnika in the system requirements for Buckshot Roulette. Alongside this, Klubnika states that a modern graphics card is required to play Buckshot Roulette. Because of this, the game is limited to Windows and Linux users.