Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle going to be on PS5?

Indiana Jones, one of the greatest adventurers ever, is returning to gaming with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in late 2024. Fans cannot wait to play as Indy once again, but some are worried they won’t be able to play at all.

With developers Machine Games working alongside Bethesda Softworks, the latest Indiana Jones title has long been feared to be an exclusive release for Xbox and PC users only, which would mean that any eager PlayStation gamers would be left out. However, new information has come to light that has given PS5 players a glimmer of hope.

Will Indiana Jones and the Great Circle come to PS5 or PS4?

PlayStation users, I hope you like snakes, because Indy doesn’t. Image via Bethesda

Yes, PlayStation gamers will be able to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. A Feb. 4 report has revealed the Indiana Jones game is one of many titles that will eventually be coming to PlayStation despite originally being planned as Xbox or PC exclusives.

PS5 users will assuredly be able to play The Great Circle, but PS4 users are out of luck—the game is unlikely to be released on older-generation consoles.

When can we expect to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PlayStation?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is unlikely to be available on day one on next-gen PlayStation platforms. As the February 2024 report has suggested, while ports to the Sony-helmed console are on their way, they will be delayed.

The exact length of the delay was not shared in the report, however, so we can only guess how long PS5 players will need to wait. Hopefully, it won’t be anything close to the delays PC gamers face for console-exclusive games, with titles like Horizon taking two to three years to go live on Steam or the Epic Games store.