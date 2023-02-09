Will Hogwarts Legacy have DLC?

Hogwarts Legacy has been making waves as players all over the world have begun playing this magical extravaganza. This early success is reflected on all platforms, including Steam where the game went from being the most wishlisted game on Steam to the most purchased game.

With Hogwarts Legacy packed full of content worth well over 50 hours, players have been binging through the game and are already awaiting more. This infusion of additional content could come in the form of DLC, but will Hogwarts Legacy have any?

Is there going to be DLC for Hogwarts Legacy?

There has been nothing confirmed by Avalanche Studios or Portkey Games regarding any upcoming DLC, and it might be too soon to tell. The early-access period for Deluxe Edition users has revealed enough details about potential DLC expansions to the game that might be revealed by the developers in time.

These details have been speculated upon a few weeks before launch and there have been perceived leaks that were presented in the form of certain tweets like the one below.

None of these leaks have been confirmed and it’s just speculation at this point. With the variety of large open spaces in the game, if other games are any indication, it means these areas will probably be used for upcoming DLC. Considering one of the major points of contention in the game that happens within the first hour of gameplay is the exclusion of Quidditch, speculation is rampant about the sport being included as part of DLC later on.

Games like Elden Ring have performed very well since their launch day and have gained DLC almost a year later. Considering how well Hogwarts Legacy has been doing, it could end up following the same pattern as well. It’s likely that the developers are holding out on DLC like Quidditch because of the inclusion of the massive iconic Quidditch pitch that players can see while they fly by. This is the same Quidditch pitch that fans of the movies have seen over the years, only recreated.

With the game already introducing revolutionary features never seen before in the Wizarding World series of games, such as the inclusion of dark magic and unforgivable curses, time will tell what kind of expansions the developers will be inclined to introduce to Hogwarts Legacy.