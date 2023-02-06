After years of waiting, Hogwarts Legacy is finally here.

In Avalanche Software’s most recent project, players will assume the role of a late-entry Hogwarts student in the 1800s, venturing through the wizarding world. The title officially releases on Feb. 10, 2023, though those with Deluxe and Collector’s benefits can access the magical action RPG several days earlier.

Hogwarts Legacy hand-crafted the world of Harry Potter from both the popular book and movie series, immersing players in the beloved wizarding world like never before. Given the sheer density of the environment, Hogwarts Legacy may be a challenging game for some PC players to run. Thankfully, the action RPG has multiple graphics settings for those who may not be able to run Hogwarts Legacy on its highest settings.

What graphics option should you choose for Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and in several months, will also be available on the Nintendo Switch. While graphical settings across the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are tailored to the respective consoles, both offer Fidelity mode and Performance mode. While Performance mode runs at 60 FPS with lower fidelity graphics, fidelity mode runs at 30 FPS with high fidelity graphics.

For PC, Hogwarts Legacy will require players to have Windows 10, 85 GB of storage space, a 64-bit processor, and DirectX12. Along with the requirements below, players will be able to run Hogwarts Legacy at medium or low graphics quality.

Minimum Requirements Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz) Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB



PC players should note that the game contains a ‘Run Benchmark’ option that will appear whenever you start the game, which will tailor the graphic settings to your specific computer. With significantly higher specs than what is listed above, players can try out high, ultra, or even ultra 4K settings.