What is the Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator?

Due to the many controversial comments J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, has made, the release of Hogwarts Legacy has been met with many boycotts.

The witchcraft and wizarding game has been quite successful, but those opposed to the game are still rallying against it with one individual now deciding to create a game of their own called the Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator.

This new game appears to have been created with the intention of guilting those who did decide to purchase Hogwarts Legacy.

As players experience the Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator, they will be met with various consequences as a result of their purchases, along with some unique dialogue.

Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator explained

The Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator has been taken down and put back up a few times but currently is unavailable for players to experience. When it was up, this game tasked players with purchasing copies of Hogwarts Legacy.

As players purchased copies of Hogwarts Legacy in this game, varying effects and dialogue would unfold. The game relied on chat-based gameplay and even had a few direct mentions of prominent streamers like Asmongold and Hasan.

This game starts with the CEO of Warner Brothers, which is David Zaslav, as he asks players to purchase the game because of how hard the developing team worked on it.

A character that was created for the game named Ashley then appears to argue the other side of the debate, which she says is the developers were already paid, that J.K. Rowling is associated with Hogwarts Legacy, and that the author utilizes her platform to advocate against trans rights.

From there, players get to decide whether they want to purchase copies of the game and essentially are pushed to keep doing so by Zaslav while Ashley continuously advocates against doing so. Various events may take place depending on the choices players make, such as Zaslav presenting players with the challenge of trying to buy as many copies of Hogwarts Legacy as they can within 10 seconds or Hasan appearing to criticize the player.

The game ends with the appearance of J.K. Rowling herself as she either commends players for “defending sex-based rights” if they bought enough copies or instead criticizes them for “silencing women” if they did not.

The Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator page currently leads to an error message, so it is unclear whether the game is temporarily offline again or if it has been permanently taken down.