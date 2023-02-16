How to solve the stone arrow block puzzle in the Feldcroft treasure vault in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, players have a lot of content they can enjoy, which can be tailored to suit their gameplay styles. If you prefer collecting all of the achievements, playing only through the main storyline, or discovering every corner of the map, you can do that.

There’s also something for those that love problem-solving. In Hogwarts Legacy, there are quite a few puzzles that you must solve to gain access to certain areas or treasures. One such puzzle is the stone arrow block puzzle in the Feldcroft treasure vault.

So, how do you solve the stone arrow block puzzle?

Feldcroft treasure vault: How to solve the stone arrow block puzzle

Once you’ve arrived in the western Feldcroft Region and have entered the vault, you’ll follow the path until you find yourself inside a room with several blocks.

To open the door leading to the treasure, you need to move two stone blocks to the stone structure on the right side of the room. And the stone arrow blocks need to match the pattern of the stone structure on the left side of the room.

Before you begin, it should be noted that this puzzle is finicky. Some players have experienced issues where the solution may not be recognized, even if the stone blocks point in the correct direction.

To help alleviate this issue, manually roll the blocks around a few times before setting them in the correct position. You can use Q or E to rotate the block on the PC. And if you’re a console player, you can use the left or right arrow buttons on your controller to turn the blocks.

The first block you need to move is located at the center of the room. Cast Windgardium Leviosa on it, and move it so that the arrow points upwards. And place it in the empty spot in the upper left corner.

Image via Avalanche Studios

The second block you need to move is located on the completed stone structure on the left side of the room.

Image via Avalanche Studios

Cast Windgardium Leviosa on this block, move it across the room and place it in the empty spot of the right stone structure with the arrowing pointing to the right.

Once you’ve placed both stone arrow blocks in the correct positions, the door on the right will open to reveal a chest where you can claim your treasure!

Image via Avalanche Studios

Although it can be tricky, there’s clearly an easy way to solve the stone arrow block puzzle in the Feldcroft treasure vault in Hogwarts Legacy.