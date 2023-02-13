How to solve the Hogwarts Legacy sundial puzzle to enter the ruins

In what is one of the final quests for Poppy, ‘A Bird in the Hand,’ players will have to solve a puzzle involving light, statues, symbols, sundials, and more in order to progress through the final areas of Hogwarts Legacy.

All these components may make this quest and this specific puzzle sound intimidating and head-scratching, but it is actually pretty easy when you know what needs to be done.

And how will you find that out? That’s where we come in.

How to enter the ruins for Poppy’s ‘A Bird in the Hand’ quest in Hogwarts Legacy

What you first need to do is check the closed doors—the ones that lead to the ruins—and see which two symbols are lit up. Among the symbols present on the door, two of them will be especially illuminated. Make sure you keep a note of what these symbols are and then make your way to the area with the two pillars and the sundial.

Now, you need to identify one of the lit up symbols and then cast Accio one of the statues. Using the spell, move the statue exactly opposite of the first symbol that you identified, where you should be able to find a slot to place the statue.

You need to then figure out where the second lit up symbol is on the ground. Similar to the previous one, cast Accio on the second statue and navigate it to the area exactly opposite of the second statue, where you should find another slot.

Once both pillars are in the correct places, the door will open and you should be able to enter the ruins.