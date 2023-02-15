How to solve the Clock Tower puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Players may arrive at Hogwarts as a fifth-year student that needs to play catch up in Hogwarts Legacy but the vast open world is so packed with content that players will feel like they’re making up for all the years that they missed. One of the most common gameplay aspects that players will encounter in Hogwarts Legacy are unique mysteries that they can solve like the Clock Tower puzzle that is located in Hogwarts castle.

The Clock Tower puzzle can be found located in the area above the Crossed Wand dueling club. Just like most other puzzles that are present in Hogwarts Legacy, it is entirely unique which makes it a bit tricky to solve.

Related: The best gear to use in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

How to open the Clock Tower doors in Hogwarts Legacy

To complete this puzzle, you will need to have learned either Glacius or Arresto Momentum. You’ll also need to have completed the quest “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament” with Gladwin Moon to unlock Alohomora and access the area where parts of this puzzle are hidden.

After unlocking the required spells, the first step to completing this puzzle is to locate the giant swinging pendulum piece of the clock that is situated in front of four unique symbols. Each of these symbols corresponds to one of the four doors that players can unlock.

The swinging pendulum can be stopped or slowed by casting either Glacius or Arresto Momentum on it at any point. However, to unlock each of the four doors, players will want to wait to cast either spell until the pendulum is sitting right over one of the four symbols.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The four symbols that the pendulum swings over are associated with each of the four doors around the Clock Tower area. To complete this puzzle, players will need to stop the pendulum on each of the four symbols to unlock each of the four doors.

Once the pendulum has been frozen on a particular symbol, all players will need to do is locate the door that has the matching symbol. All four doors are located on a different floor within the Clock Tower area and can be found in the following locations.

First Symbol – Unicorn door: This door is located on the first floor.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software | Remix by Kacee Fay

Second Symbol – Owl door: Players can find this door on the second floor.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software | Remix by Kacee Fay

Third Symbol – Dragon duo door: This door is on the third floor.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software | Remix by Kacee Fay

Fourth Symbol – Scarab door: Players can find this door on the fourth floor.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software | Remix by Kacee Fay

To find each door, players will need to go up and down the stairs in the area a few times. If you are still struggling to locate them, remember that casting Revelio can be extremely helpful since it will reveal the location of the doors with a glowing blue outline.

The Clock Tower puzzle can be completed in any order, but it is easiest to unlock the doors in the order of the symbols from left to right. This will allow players to start on the bottom floor and work their way up.

Once you have unlocked a room and obtained the reward from inside, you’ll then need to return to the pendulum to unfreeze it so that you can stop it in front of the next symbol. Glacius is generally the better option of the two spells that work for this puzzle because it completely freezes the pendulum in place which allows players to take as long as they want to locate and explore the rooms. Arresto Momentum only slows the pendulum down which means that players will need to act quickly since the pendulum will still continue moving at a much slower pace.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The other massive benefit to casting Glacius instead of Arresto Momentum is that players can utilize another spell to undo it when they are ready to move on to the next room. Players can cast Confringo at the frozen pendulum and it will begin swinging again.

Each of the four rooms contains a special reward for players to collect. Fully finishing this puzzle will also grant players completion of one of the “Solve Hogwarts Secrets” challenges within the exploration section of their field guide.