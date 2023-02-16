How to solve the chess puzzle in the Marunweem Lake treasure vault in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a vast world that contains plenty of side objectives that players can pursue outside of the game’s main narrative. Scattered throughout the world are various treasure vaults. These vaults can contain significant amounts of Galleons as well as valuable items. Each treasure vault can only be accessed after players have solved a unique puzzle, which typically tests players’ proficiency with one or two specific spells.

One such treasure vault puzzle can be found just northwest of the Marunweem Lake Floo Flame location, signified on the map by a cave-like icon. After opening the initial gate, players will see a chess board not too dissimilar from the life-sized set seen in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

While the visual may give players some idea as to the nature of the quiz, there is very little in the way of instruction. If you are stuck on the chess puzzle to open the Marunweem Lake treasure vault, here’s what you need to do.

How to solve the chess puzzle in Marunweem Lake

Before players gain access to the chess puzzle which eventually unlocks the Marunweem Lake treasure vault, you will be blocked by a closed stone door. In order to open this door, players will need to backtrack down the nearby path and go inside of an abandoned hut. Here, players will need to cast Alohomora to gain access to the cube.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Use Wingardium Leviosa to carry the cube back up the trail and place the block on the press-plated platform. Once set down, the door before players will open. Descend further down into the cavern and players will eventually see an open room with chess pieces scattered throughout.

Immediately, players may notice that the chair at the far end of the room is a point of interest. Players can use their transfiguration spell to turn the chair into a knight chess piece to place on the board. Players must then position the knight in a checkmate position on the board. The exact placement can be seen below.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

After this, the king piece will crumble and a short cutscene will show a chest fall from the ceiling. Players will then be able to claim their reward.