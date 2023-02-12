In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to participate in various quests, puzzles, and other activities while learning different spells. You’ll also come across several characters with unique backstories that are revealed while progressing in the game. Sometimes, watching these cinematic stories is essential as you get to learn more about the characters and the plot.

There is a method to skip cutscenes entirely, although you’ll miss major portions of the storyline. Regardless, if you are looking to complete quests quickly, then you’ll have to rush through some of the cutscenes in the game. Naturally, you need to know if there is a way to pause cutscenes, so we have you covered.

Here’s how to pause cutscenes in Hogwarts Legacy.

Can you pause cutscenes in Hogwarts Legacy?

Pausing cutscenes is not an official feature in the game, and you can only do it depending on your platform. For instance, you cannot pause a cutscene while playing on PC. You can simply skip the scene entirely, and move ahead with the in-game character interaction.

However, if you are playing on a console, you can press the home button to pause a cutscene. Pressing the PS button on your PS5 allows you to temporarily pause the game, although this is not an in-built game feature.

You can also press Triangle or Y on the controller to skip the cutscene entirely. Most of the cutscenes in the game feature dialogues between different characters, and flashback sequences.

If you are eager to know more about the storyline of Hogwarts Legacy, then we recommend you watch them. Some of the characters like Lodgok, Sebastian Sallow, Professor Fig, and the keepers are essential to the game’s plot, so it’s best to learn more about them by watching the cutscenes.