There are a few key elements of gameplay in Hogwarts Legacy.

Throughout their journey in the wizarding world of the game, players will be required to complete different tasks, obtain items, travel to dangerous locations, and defeat varying enemies on their way.

As expected, a pivotal feature in doing all that and in Hogwarts Legacy gameplay overall is casting spells. They are an important aspect of Harry Potter, without which the world wouldn’t be the same,

At the start of the game, players will have four hotbar slots for their characters’ spells. Having a certain spell in one hotbar allows them to quickly switch from one spell to another, which keeps the gameplay, especially fighting with enemies, dynamic.

Players can also pause the game during combat and switch their spells in the hotbars with any other spell they have already learned. This, however, can quickly become tedious.

With the game featuring dozens of spells and players acquiring new ones now and then throughout their journey, some started wondering how to increase their spell hotbar in Hogwarts Legacy. Luckily, we know the answer.

How to increase your spell hotbar slots in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players will have the chance to increase the number of hotbar slots by acquiring a Spell Knowledge Talent.

In order to make it even possible for their Hogwarts Legacy characters to invest in Talents, players will have to finish a main story quest called Percival Rackham’s Trial. After completing this quite lengthy task, they will unlock the Talents.

Once they do that, they will have the possibility to purchase Talents from five branches, one of them being Core. In this branch, there is a Spell Knowledge Talent, which has three possible upgrades. After acquiring one of them, the spell hotbar slot will increase.