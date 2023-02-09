There are two methods, but one is better than the other.

Mongrel Fur is a key ingredient used in the Edurus Potion in Hogwarts Legacy, which boosts the defense of the witch or wizard who consumes it, making them more durable. It’s one of the most useful potions in the game. In order to stock up on it, however, you’ll need plenty of Mongrel Fur.

Fortunately, Mongrel Fur is easy to obtain. There are two ways to do it—both of which can be done relatively early in the story. In this guide, we’ll explain what those methods are, and how to do them.

How to get Mongrel Fur in Hogwarts Legacy

The first method to get Mongrel Fur in Hogwarts Legacy, and the easiest, is to buy it from J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade. He sells potions and the reagents required for them, including Mongrel Fur.

One piece of Mongrel Fur will cost you 50 Gold, which, while inexpensive on its own, can become rather expensive if you intend to make plenty of Edurus Potions, which is often the case. Still, it’s the best option considering how effortless it is. Plus, Gold isn’t too hard to farm.

Image via Avalanche Software

If you’re a witch or wizard who prefers getting their elbows out and working hard for their items, you can also get plenty of Mongrel Fur for free by farming them directly from the source—Mongrels. The best place to do that is in the Mongrel Lair located at the point of interest on the map (highlighted in the picture below.

Image via Avalanche Software

Acquiring Mongrel Fur the hard way will be more time-consuming, but it won’t cost you a dime and yields other benefits like earning experience, finding items, and being downright fun.

You’ll have no trouble finding plenty of Mongrel Fur with either of these methods, though, so pick the one that suits you best.