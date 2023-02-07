How to get Merlin’s Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy

After years of waiting, Hogwarts Legacy is finally here as the game drops for early access players on Feb. 7, 2023, and the general public on Feb. 10. Set in the 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy takes place prior to the events of the franchise’s popular movie and book series. Players assume the role of a late-entry fifth-year student, entering into the wizarding world for the first time.

Like many other games, Hogwarts Legacy has partnered with streaming platform Twitch to give viewers unique and exclusive drops for the game. From Feb. 7 to 24, players will have the chance to unlock four cosmetic items to dress up their character simply by watching broadcasters on Twitch.

Hogwarts Legacy is also doing an even more exclusive rewards drop that players will have one chance to get. Players will be able to unlock Merlin’s Cloak in-game for free just by tuning into the right channel whenever it goes live on Feb. 10. Here’s what you need to do.

How to unlock Merlin’s Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy

Before starting, Twitch users need to make sure that their Twitch accounts are paired with the Warner Bros. website. Either create your Warner Bros. account or log in, then connect the two accounts by following the further instructions and selecting your Twitch profile of choice.

Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on https://t.co/t4mVCOZktQ. pic.twitter.com/LzvAmvMmBm — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 6, 2023

Players can only unlock Merlin’s Cloak by tuning into the official Hogwarts Legacy launch week livestream on the Avalanche Software Twitch channel. There will only be one more chance to catch this broadcast live since the Feb. 7 broadcast has already ended. Users can watch the next and final broadcast on Feb. 10 at 10am CT to unlock Merlin’s Cloak in-game.

Twitch viewers only need to tune into the livestream for 20 minutes to unlock the cloak. After you have watched for 20 minutes, check your Twitch inventory and claim your reward. Merlin’s Cloak will then be delivered to players in-game via the postage system.