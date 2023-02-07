How to fix ‘unable to connect to WB games’ in Hogwarts Legacy

After years of development, Hogwarts Legacy has finally been released. Set in the 1800s, players become a late-entry fifth-year student who is being initiated into the wizarding world. While the game is set far before the events of the beloved Harry Potter books and movies, players can still visit iconic locations, interact with magical creatures, and learn the very same magic from Hogwarts Castle.

Like all games upon release, players have reported both gameplay and connection issues when loading up Hogwarts Legacy. While some bugs have turned players’ voices robotic, others have frustrated players, preventing them from accessing the game.

“Unable to connect to WB games” is a common error that multiple Hogwarts Legacy players have reported since the game’s early release on Feb. 7, 2023. If you are stuck in a loading screen with this issue, here’s what you need to do.

How to solve “Unable to connect to WB games”

Players have reported some success in managing to fix the connection issue on their own, but many will have to wait until Warner Bros. patches up this bug. Below are several methods that have worked for other players and gotten them into the game:

Restart the game or device.

Skip sign-in.

Check the internet connection.

Contact Warner Bros. game support.

Upon launch, Warner Bros. Games support released several resources to aid players encountering bugs or being prevented from entering the game. Players can contact customer service, read the FAQ, submit tickets, or report bugs through these links.

This issue may stem from an issue between players’ Warner Bros. and Harry Potter Fan Club accounts. To ensure that these are properly connected, players can access their WB account, click on account information, and scroll down to “HP Fan Club” to hit connect.

Connecting HP Fan Club and WB accounts is not required to play Hogwarts Legacy, but this could also be a factor impeding some players from entering the game if they have attempted to connect the two.