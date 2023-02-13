How to find the Hogwarts kitchen and tickle the pear in Hogwarts Legacy

The Hogwarts kitchen is one of the most unique locations in the entire castle. Not only does it have house elves dancing in vats of food, but the way you actually get into it is only rivaled by how you enter each individual house common room.

To access the kitchen, you need to tickle the pear on a painting. If you’re a Hufflepuff or Gryffindor student, then you like already know how to find the kitchen in Hogwarts Legacy as it’s close to the Hufflepuff common room and a part of a Gryffindor-only quest.

However, for those that aren’t in those houses or simply don’t know what they are looking for, we have the perfect guide for you.

Finding the Hogwarts kitchen in Legacy

Before you can think about tickling any pear, you first need to actually go about finding the entrance to the kitchen. Luckily, the entrance is right near a Floo Flame fast-travel location. The Grand Staircase Floo Flame, to be more exact. This fast travel spot is the most-western Floo Flame location when you select the “Grand Staircase” flag on the Hogwarts map.

Once you’ve found the Grand Staircase Floo Flame location, you will be in front of a descending staircase that’s right across from an Arithmancy door and a large vase in the wall. The staircase’s exact location is visible below.

Provided by Warner Bros

You need to head down the stairs until you reach the bottom floor. Here, on the left side of the wall, you will see a large painting of some fruit, as showcased in the screenshot below.

Provided by Warner Bros

Go up to this painting, and you will see an option to “Tickle the pear.” Press the button prompt that appears on the screen next to the text and a cutscene will play where the pear does, in fact, get tickled.

This will open the door, revealing the entire Hogwarts kitchen. You can go inside the kitchen, talk to some house elves, and try out some of the food before it’s served.

If you head back out of the kitchen and take a left to go further down the hall, you will stumble across Hufflepuff’s common room, which is through the barrels stacked by the wall. Any non-Hufflepuff student cannot enter the common room, though.