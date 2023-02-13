How to find Lodgok the Goblin in Hogwarts Legacy: Lodgok’s Loyalty guide

Hogwarts Legacy is a massive game with a wide spanning narrative that takes approximately 25 hours to complete. Lodgok is a character players will meet relatively early into the main plotline. Unlike the majority of goblins that players encounter, Lodgok is a friendly character that players aid in gaining Ranrok’s trust.

‘Lodgok’s Loyalty’ is farther along in Hogwarts Legacy’s story. It sees players seek out Lodgok in order to bring Ranrok’s drilling plans to a halt. This quest includes a lengthy dungeon filled with action and puzzle sequences, which may be difficult for players on their first time around.

If you are unsure how to navigate through the dungeon in ‘Lodgok’s Loyalty,’ here is what you need to do.

Where to find Lodgok in Hogwarts Legacy

The entrance to Ranrok’s mine will be found at the north end of the Marunweem Lake. The outside of the Coastal Mine holds a large outpost filled with hostile NPCs, including loyalists and an armored troll. This section can certainly be difficult, so players should be prepared for a fight with as many health and armor potions as possible.

Once the enemies outside the Coastal Mine are cleared, players will descend into the caverns and take a tram to the dungeon’s next section. The first puzzle players will face is a fairly straightforward platform obstacle. Players will need to use Accio in order to pull platforms toward you, and once aboard, use Accio again to propel the platform forward.

This area will have several paths to go down and enemies to face. In order to find Lodgok, players will need to venture to a platform that descends further into the mine. Use Accio once again to pull the large platform to you, and once again to continue down your path.

After another short combat section, players will need to light a fireplace to unlock a new passage via the elevator. Once you go up the elevator, players will see a cutscene of Ranrok speaking to his loyalists. Players will then fight hostile goblins in this area and destroy the various pillars in the room to bring the entire drill site down.

Players will confront Ranrok before seeing Lodgok brought in by Rookwood.