How to acquire Relic House Uniform in Hogwarts Legacy

Whenever you’re exploring the world of Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most important aspects comes in the form of the clothes on your back. Not only do they help with important stats that power you up in combat, but they also help you look good while doing it.

There are many different types of clothes that can be donned in your adventures, from robes, cloaks, capes, masks, and everything in between. But one piece of clothing helps you stand out among the rest of your Hogwarts peers while representing your house, every time you cast a spell from your wand.

The Relic House Uniform is a special piece of attire that is equal parts regal and flashy, thanks to the school crest that is emblazoned on the back of the robe. This robe glows in the dark, and it also glows brightly whenever the user casts a spell.

This is, however, not the easiest piece of clothing to acquire.

Unlocking the Relic House Uniform

In order to unlock this rare uniform, players must gain access to the house chest in their respective common rooms, which is locked and can only be opened after you complete an early quest given by Nellie Oggspire in the Transfiguration Courtyard.

This quest will be available relatively early and will require you to collect a collection of flying keys that are scattered around the school grounds. You won’t, however, be able to collect all of the keys until finish another quest called “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament.”

This quest gives you the ability to open previously locked doors, which then allows you to collect the remainder of the keys needed to collect the Daedalian keys. After collecting those, players must hunt down 16 Daedalian cabinets to unlock them and pick up the house crest within.

With 16 house crests in tow, players can then return to their own house common room, where they can now open up their house chest for this special reward.