Hogwarts Legacy patch restricts where players can cast unforgivable curses

Hogwarts Legacy is a game that finally lets Harry Potter fans become the witch or wizard they’ve always wanted to be even if that means embracing the dark side and learning to use unforgivable curses. Sadly, the freedom players had to wield these powerful abilities has been pulled back with the game’s latest update.

On May 5, Hogwarts Legacy received a major update fixing many bugs and making other changes to the game. However, while it wasn’t mentioned in the notes, players claim that unforgivable curses are no longer usable in one of the game’s major boss fights.

Cassandra Mason is an extremely powerful foe you’ll face in Hogwarts, but previous to this patch players were able to easily pass this test with as little as one spell. Casting the killing curse, Avada Kedavra, was a way to quickly beat bosses like Mason. Now players are being forced to duke it out with the witch, but they aren’t happy.

In a post to Reddit on May 8 about the change, Hogwarts players in masses shared their disappointment. While many understand the reasons, removing the freedom of players to use these unforgivable curses is a dealbreaker.

While the change wasn’t noted in the patch notes, it does mention a fix was implemented that would stop crashing from taking place should players instantly cast Avada Kedavra against Moon. Of course, this restriction might be a necessary change to keep things running, but even after progressing through the fight, it doesn’t look like these abilities come back.

If these restrictions are limited to the Moon boss fight then fortunately most players needn’t worry about this as right now only those with access to the PlayStation-exclusive Hogsmeade quest can battle her.

This Hogwarts Legacy quest is expected to be expanded to other platforms in the future but it remains to be seen if the killing spell will be made available again.