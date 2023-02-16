Hogwarts Legacy player’s Vivarium is sure to knock you off your feet

Not only does the vast explorable area within Hogwarts Legacy extend to the entire lively Hogwarts castle and everything beyond its walls, but the magical RPG also lets players jump into four unique Viviariums within the Room of Requirement that they can decorate to their heart’s content. One Hogwarts Legacy player has already spent over 40 hours working on one of the Vivariums and the results are truly magical.

Vivariums are unlockable biomes that players can travel into from the Room of Requirement. Hogwarts Legacy tasks players with rescuing magical beasts from all around the world to place them within the Vivariums so that they can enjoy a safe life away from dangerous magical poachers.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Related: Hogwarts Legacy has Harry Potter’s first trans character despite J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments

Each of the four Vivariums that players can unlock in Hogwarts Legacy features a different biome. However, they all start as an almost entirely blank slate except for a select few details that cannot be moved or changed, like trees and rocks. The Vivariums are void of decoration so that players can personalize them with a wide variety of magical assets that they can place within it.

Each of the Vivariums is massive, which makes the task of decorating them a daunting one. However, some players are already up to the task as one Hogwarts Legacy player shared the hard work that they have put into the coastal variation of the Vivarium with a video that they posted on Reddit.

The immense detail and intricacy of this particular creation is what makes it so impressive. Not only did this Hogwarts Legacy player have to spend the time actually unlocking all of the furniture assets that make up their beach Vivarium, but they also had to place every item individually.

The daunting task of decorating a Vivarium doesn’t even end there because players also have to spend a resource called Moonstone for every item that they place. This means that the Hogwarts Legacy player found the unlockable assets, gained the required Moonstone to place them, and carefully constructed almost the entirety of the Vivarium piece by piece.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Everything that is featured in this player’s Vivarium, aside from greater landscaping details like the ocean and rocky cliff, was individually placed down by the player. Every staircase, bush, arch, bench, floor, and column that fans see featured in the Reddit video is its own unique separate piece that the player intentionally set, which explains why the process took more than 40 hours.

This Hogwarts Legacy player did such an impressive job at decorating their Vivarium that any fan unfamiliar with how the decorating system works likely wouldn’t know where the natural landscape of the Vivarium begins and ends. The carefully placed stone and wood flooring, the pairing of unique ancient ruin pieces, and the overgrown bushes tie the entire biome together for a stunning creation that blends seamlessly within the coastal Viviarum.