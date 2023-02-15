Hogwarts Legacy player discovers clever trick to access all common rooms

One of the hardest decisions in Hogwarts Legacy is picking one of the four houses. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw all have different perks, including house-exclusive quests and themed common rooms. As it turns out though, there’s a way to access all four common rooms, regardless of which house a player chooses. It’s not supposed to happen. But where there’s a will, there’s a way.

The player who discovered it is a YouTuber named Goldenhalk, who posted four videos showing how to do it—one for Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw—by using a glitch.

The way it works for each house is the same. Players need to approach a specific hut in Irondale, the one next to the windmill that has a large ragged brown cloth dangling in the wind. This will cause their character to glitch and fall into the floor, where they can then fly underground and locate each common room.

Dismounting the broom underneath one will then teleport them inside.

Image via Avalanche Software

At this stage, it’s the only way to see the common rooms without joining the houses. It takes a bit of work but using the map while flying underground will make the process a lot easier. The devs may decide to patch it eventually. So, curious witches and wizards who want to see all the rooms for themselves should take advantage of it while they still can.

There are also a few other glitches, including one that turns characters blue and another that allows players to amass thousands of Galleons in a short amount of time, making them rich.