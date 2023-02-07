Hogwarts Legacy early access not working on PC? Here’s what to try

Hogwarts Legacy was finally released for early access players on Feb. 7, 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, players take on the role of a late-entry fifth-year student being initiated into Hogwarts School for Wizardry. Though the game is set far before any events of the initial, beloved timeline, players can still visit many of the series’ popular locations.

As with many games on the first day of release, Hogwarts Legacy has had both in and out-of-game bugs preventing players from fully experiencing the title. While some bugs have simply altered characters’ voices or distorted in-game graphics, others have prevented players from accessing Hogwarts Legacy entirely.

PC early access players have especially had difficulties downloading and getting in-game. If you are having difficulties, have no fear since you are only one of many facing these day-one issues. Here are some general tips that you can try to get your PC version of Hogwarts Legacy working.

How to get Hogwarts Legacy early access working on PC

Likely anticipating bugs and other issues on launch day, Warner Bros. has provided players with several resources that they can access when experiencing difficulties running or starting Hogwarts Legacy. Players can click these links to view the FAQ, submit issue reports and open tickets, or report bugs.

More than likely, the issue preventing you from accessing Hogwarts Legacy is on the developer side. Several sources have claimed that early access players who purchased Hogwarts Legacy on Steam specifically are being prevented from entering the game. Given that this is supposedly a Steam issue, players can unfortunately only wait and see.

If you did not purchase the game on Steam but are still encountering issues loading Hogwarts Legacy, here are some general tips that you can try out:

Restart the game or PC.

Ensure your internet connection is secure.

Make sure your PC meets the minimum spec requirements.

Contact Warner Bros. support.



