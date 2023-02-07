Does Hogwarts Legacy have New Game Plus?

Hogwarts Legacy is an action RPG set in the fantasy world of Harry Potter. Players assume the role of a late-entry student venturing through the magical wizarding world for the first time. Set far before the events of the beloved movie and book franchise, players are still able to visit the series’ most iconic locations.

New Game Plus is a common feature in single-player action-adventure games, wherein players can restart the game after finishing it but retain much of their items and skills acquired throughout the initial journey. In Elden Ring, for example, players could restart the game and continue leveling their character. And while the game may be significantly easier due to their enhanced equipment, enemy strength was also increased.

Hogwarts Legacy is a massively sprawling game that boasts over 50 hours to complete the main story, giving players plenty to do to increase their play time as well. Whether you want to try out a different house with the same character or to select different story options, players have wondered if Avalanche Software’s production will feature New Game Plus. This is everything we know so far.

Is New Game Plus in Hogwarts Legacy?

At this time, Hogwarts Legacy does not appear to have New Game Plus. Once players have completed the main storyline, they can continue to journey around Hogwarts and the wizarding world, completing story quests or completing their wizard’s field book.

It is entirely possible that Avalanche Software could add New Game Plus in a later update to the game. This is not unprecedented since God of War and Callisto Protocol both added this gameplay element several weeks after the game’s initial launch. We can speculate that Avalanche Software may need time to gauge the difficulty of specific enemies and boss fights to scale up fights for New Game Plus.