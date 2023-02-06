Hogwarts Legacy is expected to be one of the biggest open-world games 2023 has to offer.

Developers Avalanche Software made sure that the players of their newest title get to explore the magical school of Hogwarts and the surrounding areas. Being able to freely wander through the wizarding world is actually one of the most exciting elements of the game.

In their adventures, players will meet a bunch of magical creatures, spells, and locations known from the Harry Potter universe. Whether you’re a fan of the books, the movies, or both, you’ll surely find something familiar.

There are many ways to traverse the world of Hogwarts Legacy. Players will be able to explore new elements of the game on foot or flying through the sky on mounts, for example. The titular wizarding school of Hogwarts is also surrounded by a lake, though, and players have been wondering whether it’s possible to swim in the game. Don’t worry, wizards, we’ve got you covered.

Can you swim in Hogwarts Legacy?

Fortunately for the players, swimming is possible in the game. This was confirmed last month by the developers on social media.

Those who watched the movies or read the books know that the underwater world of Harry Potter is also home to many magical creatures, and exploring it requires a few unique spells or items that allow underwater breathing, for example.

As a result, making a game about exploring Hogwarts and its surroundings without diving into the underwater area would be unwise. Thankfully, the devs made sure that it’s not that way.