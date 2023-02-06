Hogwarts Legacy is by far the most anticipated game of early 2023. It takes players to the mesmerizing school of witchcraft and wizardry to experience first-hand classes and troubles students regularly face at Hogwarts. The game’s release is scheduled for Feb. 10, but if you buy the Deluxe edition, you can start unraveling the secrets of Hogwarts 72 hours before other Muggles.

Since this you’re early access to the game if you’re a big spender, you’re probably wondering if you can stream Hogwarts Legacy without getting copyright strikes. So, let’s take a look at Warner Bros’ terms of service and see if you’re allowed to stream the game before the official release on Feb. 10.

Can you stream Hogwarts Legacy without getting copyright strikes?

As we already mentioned, Hogwarts Legacy will officially release on Feb. 10 worldwide. But if you purchased the Deluxe edition, you’ll, aside from Dark Arts Garrison Hat, get 72 hours of early access to the game. So, are you allowed to stream the game beforehand?

When you go to Twitch and navigate to the Hogwarts Legacy category, you’ll notice there are already tons of popular streamers streaming the game like AnnieFuchsia and Fextralife. The most important thing to remember when it comes to streaming games that have early access is to read the terms of service.

If you visit Warner Bro’s site and find the terms of service, you’ll quickly learn the company didn’t implement the policy of no broadcasting until the release date.

Aside from that, Warner Bros Support confirmed on Twitter that it didn’t give any formal permission, but you should be able to stream the game without facing any charges or problems.

Hi MysterC. The Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, and Digital Deluxe Edition is street dated February 7th. We don't provide formal permission on behalf of WB Games to stream our titles, you should be able to stream the game without issue as you are not breaking the street date — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) January 12, 2023

In short, you’re free to stream the game if you purchased the Deluxe edition and you can freely join hundreds of streamers that have already got their wand at Olivander’s.