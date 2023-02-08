The best Harry Potter name generators to create the perfect Hogwarts Legacy name

Are you excited to play Hogwarts Legacy but can’t come up with the perfect name for your wizard or witch on your own while creating your character? Don’t worry, the Harry Potter novel has been a staple in popular culture for over 20 years, leading to fans creating numerous name generator websites that will save you from being stuck with an inappropriate name for the rest of your journey.

In addition to dedicated Harry Potter name generator websites, there are also generic name generator websites that will do the job for you just fine.

To make your life easier, we came up with a list containing the best name generators website you can use to create a name for your wizard or witch in Hogwarts Legacy and hop into the game as fast as possible.

The four best Harry Potter name generators to create the perfect Hogwarts Legacy name

Bloomsbury’s Harry Potter name generator

Screengrab via Bloomsbury

This name generator works fairly simply. All you have to do is provide the first and last name of your choice, and whether you’re a wizard, witch, or want to randomize it. The name generator will create interesting Hogwarts Legacy names like Lavender Bagnold and Narcissa Lestrange.

Fanbolt’s Harry Potter name generator

Screengrab via Fanbolt

This Harry Potter name generator made by Fanbolt works differently than Bloomsbury’s. You get to select one of the four houses available in Hogwarts Legacy and input a name or nickname that the generator will use along with its own ideas. Fanbolt’s Harry Potter name generator will offer you 20 names every time you click the ‘generate’ button and will offer you 20 more if you press ‘generate more names.’

The Story Shack’s Harry Potter name generator

Screengrab via The Story Shack

The Story Shack’s Harry Potter name generator is ideal if you don’t want to input anything because all you have to do is choose if you want a male or female name. After pressing one of the options, this Harry Potter name generator will offer you six names at a time, and you can repeat the process as many times as you want until you’re satisfied.

Inglenook name generator

Screengrab via Sorrows of Blackwood

This name generator isn’t directly associated with Harry Potter, but it will provide you with the perfect name for your character in Hogwarts Legacy because the habitants of Inglenook are mostly Anglo-Saxon and Germanic with “large” Greek and Latin influence. It only provides one name at once, so you’ll have to keep clicking ‘generate’ if you want more options before you pick one of the names.