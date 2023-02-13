All Sophronia Franklin quiz answers and rewards in Hogwarts Legacy

How good is your trivia game? In any case, we've got you covered.

If you’ve made your way through Hogwarts Legacy where you’re undertaking Professor Weasley’s Transfiguration class, you’ll be hit with the task of retrieving the Field Guide Page on Intermediate Transfiguration in the library.

Sophronia Franklin has the book you’re looking for, however, and she will only give you the book back if you answer her quizzes. While successfully answering her first quiz will lead her to return the book, there are two more rounds of her quiz left for you which offer you some neat rewards for completing them.

Related: How to solve the Keenbridge Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to know all the correct answers for Sophronia Franklin’s quiz along with the rewards in Hogwarts Legacy, then you’re in the right place.

All Sophronia Franklin quiz answers in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

First round

Question one: Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch?

The Golden Snuggery.

The Golden Snidget.

The Snake Bird.

Answer: The Golden Snidget.

Question two: Which potion is commonly referred to as Liquid Luck?

The Felix Felicis.

The Alihotsy Draught.

The Pepperup Potion.

Answer: The Felix Felicis.

Question three: The Tale of the Three Brothers involves which magical artifacts?

The Founder Relics.

The Horcruxes.

The Deathly Hallows.

Answer: The Deathly Hallows.

Question four: Which ball in quidditch is the largest?

The Snitch.

The Bludger.

The Quaffle.

Answer: The Quaffle.

Question five: True or false: Polyjuice Potion allows the drinker to change species

True.

False.

Answer: False.

Second round

Question one: What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic?

The Wizards’ Council.

The International Confederation of Wizards.

The Order of Merlin.

Answer: The Wizards’ Council.

Question two: Which dragon breed is the smallest?

The Antipodean Opaleye.

The Peruvian Vipertooth.

The Ukrainian Ironbelly.

Answer: The Peruvian Vipertooth.

Question three: Who founded the village of Hogsmeade?

Hengist of Woodcroft.

Elfrida Clagg.

Quincy Hog.

Answer: Hengist of Woodcroft.

Question four: The Hidebehind was accidentally created by cross-breeding a ghoul with what other magical creature?

Lethifold.

Runespoor.

Demiguise.

Answer: Demiguise.

Question five: What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold?

The Knockback Jinx.

The Stunning Spell.

The Patronus Charm.

Answer: The Patronus Charm.

Question six: Who published the law of Elemental Transfiguration?

Gamp.

Evangeline Orpington.

Laverne de Montmorency.

Answer: Gamp.

Question seven: What does the Hogwarts motto translate to?

Knowledge is the real magic.

Never tickle a sleeping dragon.

Look before you leap.

Answer: Never tickle a sleeping dragon.

Question eight: Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth?

The Basilisk.

The Ashwinder.

The Runespoor.

Answer: The Runespoor.

Question nine: Where is the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry located?

The Mount Greylock.

The Pyrenees.

The Amazon Rainforest.

Answer: The Mount Greylock.

Question 10: What is the most powerful love potion known to wizardkind?

Elixir to Induce Euphoria.

Verocitaserum.

Amortentia.

Answer: Amortentia.

Round Three

Question one: Emeric the Evil was killed in a duel against whom?

Egbert the Egregious.

Sir Agravaine.

Beatrix Bloxam.

Answer: Egbert the Egregious.

Question two: If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing?

Blatching.

Haversacking.

Stooging.

Answer: Haversacking.

Question three: A bite from a Mackled Malaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what?

Hairy ears.

Bad luck.

Webbed feet.

Answer: Bad luck.

Question four: What plant excretes Stinksap?

Mimbulus Mimbletonia.

Fluxweed.

Sopophorous Bean.

Answer: Mimbulus Mimbletonia

Question five: The Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th-century wizard?

Bowman Wright

Basil Flack.

Linfred of Stinchcome.

Answer: Linfred of Stinchcome.

Question six: In The Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the elder wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot?

A single slipper.

His wand.

A smaller pot.

Answer: A single slipper.

Question seven: The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world?

The Scottish Highlands.

North America.

The Amazon Rainforest.

Answer: North America.

Question eight: Who is the Muggle knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune?

Sir Amset

Sir Luckless.

Sir Lancelot.

Answer: Sir Luckless.

Question nine: The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name?

Gallingantua.

Pantagruel.

The Loch Ness Monster.

Answer: The Loch Ness Monster.

Question 10: Who was the first Minister for Magic?

Ulick Gamp.

Cadmus Peverell.

Ethelred the Ever-Ready.

Answer: Ulick Gamp

All rewards for completing Sophronia Franklin’s quiz in Hogwarts Legacy

Completing all three rounds of Sophronia Franklin’s quiz will net you the following rewards: