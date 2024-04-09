House Flipper 2 console release countdown: Exact start time and date

House Flipper 2 is set to arrive on consoles, providing a bunch of new properties to purchase, fix, decorate, and flip for profit—but when exactly does it release? We’ve got the answer.

First released on Steam in December 2023, console players have had to wait a while longer for House Flipper 2 to land, but the wait is almost over.

If you’re itching for a fresh lick of paint in your gaming library and want to know exactly when House Flipper 2 becomes available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, keep reading.

When does House Flipper 2 release on console?

Work, work, work. Image via Frozen District

House Flipper 2 releases on April 10 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As per the listing on the PlayStation store, House Flipper 2 will be available from 7am PT/9am CT/3pm BST/midnight AEST.

Although the Microsoft store doesn’t provide a release time House Flipper 2, it’s expected to be available on Xbox Series X|S at the same time as the PlayStation Store.

The release time means players across the globe will all be able to access House Flipper 2 at the same time, unlike staggered releases adopted by many other games which, in theory, allows players in some parts of the world to access the title early.

If you’re itching to know exactly how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds you need to wait until the release of House Flipper 2, check out our countdown below.

One of the biggest new additions in House Flipper 2 is the ability to build the house of your dreams unrestricted in Sandbox Mode, or progress through the Story Mode for “long and engaging renovation projects” alongside “some quick jobs.”

Further content is also planned for House Flipper 2, including a free DLC introducing co-op mode, a free content update on the franchise’s birthday in June, a new expansion, and free updates for Halloween and Winter.

