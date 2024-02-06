Category:
You can now experience Honkai Star Rail in VR for only $3,500

An arm and a leg can get you up close and personal to your favorite characters.
Ethan Garcia
Published: Feb 5, 2024 10:12 pm
The Trailblazers standing back to back in space.
Image via miHoYo

One of the biggest new RPGs is now able to be experienced in a new, more realistic way—if Honkai Star Rail players can afford the cost of the necessary device.

The iOS version of Honkai Star Rail is available for owners of the new Apple Vision Pro to play in a new, immersive way, following a teaser of the compatibility mode from Hoyoverse last week. It has not yet been indicated this version will be made available for other VR headsets, locking this experience behind the hefty $3,500 price tag for the Apple product.

Black Swan closing a book and staring at the camera.
Black Swan, a centerpiece of the Penacony story. Screengrab by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Players will be able to use the Apple Vision Pro to jump into battle alongside their favorite characters from the turn-based RPG’s growing universe of characters, in all of the locales they have enjoyed over the past year—including the upcoming release of the newest world, Penacony, in Honkai Star Rail’s anticipated 2.0 update.

However, the cost of the Apple Vision Pro will likely limit the usage of this feature within the game’s playerbase to a very small number of players—though there does not appear to be any additional benefits given to players who access the VR experience. Should players wish to use a controller alongside their Apple Vision Pro, they can sync a PlayStation DualSense or compatible Xbox controllers via Bluetooth.

To celebrate the release of the Penacony story and its unique cast of characters, players can enjoy a plethora of rewards upon simply logging into Honkai Star Rail over the next month, including Stellar Jade and Special Passes for summoning new characters like Black Swan or the returning Dan Heng-Imbibitor Lunae.

Honkai Star Rail’s 2.0 update, featuring the first foray into Penacony as the intergalactic story continues, is scheduled to launch over the next several hours.

Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia is a freelance writer for Dot Esports, having been part of the company for three years. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Magazine Journalism from Syracuse University and specializes particularly in coverage of League of Legends, various Nintendo IPs, and beyond.