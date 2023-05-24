Where to Collect Beacon Data Difficulty 2 in Honkai: Star Rail’s Signs of Fragmentum

Signs of Fragmentum is a type of quest in Honkai: Star Rail that will offer a playstyle a little different than your usual missions, and it can take you some time to complete.

The Adventure Mission will make you enter a separate instance in the game. It won’t change the map, but some elements will disappear and you’ll have to find hidden Wubbaboos.

Although it’s not listed in the quest’s objective, the beacon data you have to collect are those cute Wubbaboos. Look for five of them and scan them with the camera before taking a photo of them to complete the quest.

Here are all locations of Wubbaboos in the Second Difficulty version of the Signs of Fragmentum quest in Honkai: Star Rail.

Where to Collect Beacon Data Difficulty 2 in Signs of Fragmentum

Wubbaboos can be tricky to find, especially since some of them will float in unexpected places. You’ll find one hanging near the ceiling and another in the air, below the platforms. Here are the locations of the five beacons on the Storage Zone map:

Here’s what they look like if you’re still struggling to find the five Wubbaboos in the Second Difficulty in the Signs of Fragmentum mission.

The Easternmost Wubbaboo is the easiest to miss. It’s located near the place where you’ll appear to complete the mission. It’s hanging below the platform, its presence only indicated by yellow circles appearing around your camera icon on your interface.

This one, on the other hand, is fairly easy to find. It should be the second one you come across, in the pod you can enter from the central hub of the Storage Zone.

This one is hidden between two shelves in a room where you’ll be offered to complete a simple puzzle to progress further.

Located in the southwestern corner of the map, this Wubbaboo will be missed if you don’t look up. It’s near the ceiling, on top of the area’s entrance.

This last one can also be easily missed. It’s at the end of the south hallway, and to spot it, you’ll have to step on the edge of it and look down. Otherwise, you’ll miss it.

