One of Honkai: Star Rail’s best 4-star characters may be free soon, leak says

The devs are being very generous with this one.

The gift-giving in Honkai: Star Rail has been almost nonstop since the RPG first launched on April 26, 2023, with daily login events in every update and random gifts like a massive Fuel shipment from Silver Wolf. But Version 1.6 might offer one of the best free rewards yet.

During the Version 1.6 update of Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll be able to earn one of the strongest four-star recruits for free by simply participating in an event, according to a leak. This character is Lynx, a Quantum Abundance unit generally regarded as the best four-star healing unit you can recruit.

She’s got some amazing abilities. Image via miHoYo

According to the leak, Lynx will be obtainable through the Pure Fiction event running in the next update. This gameplay mode is believed to be part of the Forgotten Hall, which means you’ll be required to reach a certain stage of the combat trials to actually unlock Lynx. But once you do, she’ll instantly join your roster for free.

Unlocking Lynx seems to be tied to clearing any stage two of Pure Fiction, which should be a fairly doable feat for most players as long as you tackle this challenge with a well-balanced team. Lynx’s skills are pretty impressive, so you won’t want to miss out on the chance to add her to your roster with ease.

Lynx is the youngest sibling of the Landau family, which makes her the younger sister of the five-star Ice Preservation character Gepard and the four-star Lightning Erudition unit Serval. All of her abilities are focused on her role as an Abundance unit, which means she’s primarily a dedicated healing unit. She’s also one of the best healers you can obtain in Honkai: Star Rail.

Although she’s slightly guilty of path-crossing, Lynx mostly focuses on supplying healing to her allies through her skill, talent, technique, and Ultimate move.

In addition to providing healing through most of her abilities, Lynx boosts her ally’s maximum health points through her skill and removes a debuff with her Ultimate. This is where she deviates slightly from an Abundance unit into other territories like Preservation or Harmony, but since she still heals alongside these extra boosts, they’re simply additional helpful tools.

Although Lynx temporarily becoming a free unit is based on a leak, the community is generally very reliable, which means there is a strong chance of this information being accurate. Overall, the only time the community has really ended up being wrong is when the devs make last-minute changes, so unless they swap out Lynx for someone else, there’s a very good chance she will be available for free in Version 1.6.

The Version 1.6 update is expected to launch sometime around Dec. 20, so you’ll want to play after this date to add a free Lynx to your team while you can. Most events tend to be available for at least a few weeks or the entire update, so you should have around three to six weeks to officially claim a free Lynx when this update is released.