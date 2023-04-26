How to skip cutscenes in Honkai: Star Rail

The ability to skip cutscenes has long been a highly demanded feature of HoYoverse titles over the years—and Honkai: Star Rail is no exception.

While HoYoverse is known to go above and beyond in the lore and world-building departments, it’s no secret that many are simply looking to churn through the included story elements and get back to doing more exploring, looting, and fighting.

Compared to its HoYoverse sibling Genshin Impact, however, Honkai: Star Rail does seem to offer a much more streamlined experience, as perhaps demonstrated most clearly by its semi-open world structure. For those wondering just how far the freshly released turn-based RPG goes to save players some extra time, here’s everything you need to know about skipping cutscenes in Honkai: Star Rail.

Can you skip cutscenes in Honkai: Star Rail?

Unfortunately, at the time of its version 1.0 launch, skipping cutscenes is not an emphasized feature in Honkai: Star Rail as there is no option to skip cinematics being experienced for the first time. A skip button only appears in cases in which players died or retreated during a battle triggered by a cutscene and are giving it another go.

There is also no way to skip dialogue options, with the best alternative being button-mashing to speed through them.

This is fairly disappointing news for some, especially considering that Honkai: Star Rail seemingly did have a full-time skip button in some of its earlier beta tests.

Rerolling and player retention-related theories aside, it appears players will have no choice but to sit through just about all cutscenes in Honkai: Star Rail until further notice.