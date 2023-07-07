How to get the Coffin Dancer achievement in Honkai Star Rail

The Coffin Dancer achievement was added to Honkai Star Rail as part of the 1.1 update in May. But unfortunately for players who want to collect every trophy possible, the achievement description is vague as can be. Don’t worry, though, this article will cover everything you need to do to unlock it.

First, you can only obtain the Coffin Dancer achievement in Honkai after you complete Luocha’s Companion Mission “A Knight Stranger.” This story quest requires Trailblaze Level 34 and you must have completed Trailblazer’s mission “Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns.”

After you complete “A Knight Stranger,” you’ll immediately receive a message from Jingyan asking you to investigate the Foursquare Mirror in the Realm-Keeping Commission Chancery. This is what unlocks the Coffin Dancer Achievement in Honkai.

How to obtain the Coffin Dancer achievement in Honkai Star Rail

The description of the Coffin Dancer achievement in Honkai reads “Witness Luocha’s hidden side,” but that is too vague and many players didn’t know what they needed to do.

To get the Coffin Dancer achievement in Honkai, you must go to the Realm-Keeping Commission Chancery in the Exalting Sanctum and interact with the board on the right-hand side of Jingyan.

You must investigate this board. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Streetwise Rhapsody

This will prompt a recording of Luocha in which a mysterious voice says two phrases with no additional context whatsoever.

“Worry not… I’ll handle it.”

“Yes. None of this is our concern… The journey has only just begun to–”

The recording ends and March 7th is left annoyed with the incomplete information—and I bet you will be too just like I was. But interacting with the board will allow you to obtain the Coffin Dancer achievement and you’ll be able to claim five Stellar Jades as a reward.

