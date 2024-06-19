How to fix 1001_1 error code in Honkai Star Rail

When a new update for Honkai Star Rail drops, the hype is over the roof. But it all comes crashing down when you run into an error that won’t let you log in.

If you’re trying to play Honkai Star Rail after the latest update and run into Error Code 1001_1, don’t worry. This error often pops up after maintenance. While server issues like downtime or maintenance are common culprits, this could also be due to network connectivity problems, compatibility issues from an outdated game version, and damaged files or cache. In this guide, I’ll show you how to fix Error Code 1001_1 in Honkai Star Rail.

How to solve error 1001_1 in Honkai Star Rail

Image via HoYoverse

To solve Error Code 1001_1 in Honkai Star Rail, ensure the servers are up and running, clear your DNS cache, switch to a different Wi-Fi Network, disable VPNs, and check your game is up to date.

Server issues: Check the official social media platforms or Discord server for updates on server maintenance or downtime. Server issues often cause Error Code 1001_1, so rule this out first.

Check the official social media platforms or Discord server for updates on server maintenance or downtime. Server issues often cause Error Code 1001_1, so rule this out first. Clear DNS cache: Clearing your DNS cache can fix connectivity issues. Open Command Prompt, type ipconfig /flushdns, press Enter, and restart your computer. This can resolve the error by refreshing your network settings.

Clearing your DNS cache can fix connectivity issues. Open Command Prompt, type ipconfig /flushdns, press Enter, and restart your computer. This can resolve the error by refreshing your network settings. Switch to a different Wi-Fi network: If you’re on Wi-Fi, try switching to a different network or mobile data. Changing your network can often resolve connectivity issues caused by a weak or unstable connection.

If you’re on Wi-Fi, try switching to a different network or mobile data. Changing your network can often resolve connectivity issues caused by a weak or unstable connection. Disable your VPNs: Disabling these tools can prevent interference and help you connect to the game servers without issues.

Disabling these tools can prevent interference and help you connect to the game servers without issues. Update the game: Make sure your game is updated to the latest version. An outdated game can cause Error Code 1001_1. Updating it provides the latest fixes and improvements, resolving many issues.

If none of the above steps work to fix Error 1001_1 in Honkai Star Rail, it’s time to get help from the professionals. Reach out to Honkai Star Rail’s support team for personalized assistance.

