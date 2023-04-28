How many trash cans are there in Belobog in Honkai: Star Rail?

After players progress through the tutorial and then board the Astral Express for the first time in Honkai: Star Rail, their journey will then transport them to the icy world of Jarilo-VI. Within this world is the capital city of Belobog, which has a talking dumpster that will reward players for correctly discovering the number of trash cans located around the area.

If you’re familiar with miHoYo’s other games, you likely know they enjoy packing puzzles, mysteries, and side quests into each game to ensure players have a lot of content to delve into. And one of the first puzzles players will come across pushes them to carefully explore Belobog so they can gain a reward.

Compared to other puzzles and side quests in Honkai Star Rail, the dumpster and trash can Belobog quest is somewhat hidden since players must approach the dumpster to actually initiate this task. Once you have interacted with the dumpster, which is found within the Boulder Town region of Belobog, the puzzle then begins.

How many trash cans are there in Belobog?

The dumpster will first ask players how many regular trash cans are located around the area. And while players can choose to manually wander around and count for themselves, they can also choose to immediately select the correct answer which is 20.

Players are specifically meant to count only the trash cans they can physically reach and any trash cans that are side by side count as one. In my experience, trying to count and keep track of all the trashcans is rather tedious, and simply entering the right number is best since you aren’t missing out on anything exciting.

After answering the dumpster’s first question correctly and proceeding through a bit more dialogue, it will then prompt players to solve how many cylindrical trash cans are in the area. As is the case with the previous puzzle, players can choose either to head out and count for themselves or select the correct answer immediately, which is five cylindrical trash cans.

After successfully answering both puzzles players will then be rewarded with “Pleasant-Looking Trash,” which is a golden trash bag item that players can consume. Players can choose to hold onto it or consume it immediately. When consumed, this reward will instantly recover four Technique Points for the team.

