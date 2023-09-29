Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.4 trailer showcases 3 new characters and Pokémon-style event

The Version 1.4 artwork featuring Topaz and Guinaifen.
Image via miHoYo

The next landmark update for Honkai: Star Rail is officially set to drop on Oct. 11, 2023, when Version 1.4 “Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream” is released. This update will bring three new recruitable characters, an event reminiscent of Pokémon to the game, and much more to explore.

Of the three characters arriving in Version 1.4, two will be exclusive five-star forces. The first is Topaz & Numby, a Fire character who walks the Hunt path. Topaz is the main playable unit but her Warp Trotter Numby is such a key aspect of her skillset that the duo is officially called Topaz & Numby.

The other featured five-star character is Jingliu, a Destruction Ice unit who used to mentor Jing Yuan before she was overtaken by Mara. One four-star recruit, which is the Fire Nihility character Guinaifen, will also become available to recruit with the update.

The main character versus Topaz & Numbly in the special Aetherium Wars event.
You’ll have to work hard to win the grand championship. Image via miHoYo

New characters are almost always the most exciting part of new Honkai: Star Rail updates, but Version 1.4 also has a massive event to look forward to. An event called Aetherium Wars will task all players with converting enemies to allies to compete in a grand tournament.

Instead of fighting against them, you’ll need to employ the help of foes like Warp Trotters, Searing Prowlers, and Silvermane Cannoneers. Before you can call upon them in battle, you’ll first need to collect them, so winning the championship won’t be an easy undertaking.

The city of Belobog also seems to be plagued by unrest as the trailer highlights Bronya and Gepard both looking quite distressed while the Trailblazer and March 7th rush to aid them. Although the last parts of the storyline have primarily been focused on The Xianzhou Luofu, it seems like Version 1.4 will feature a return to Jarilo-VI to aid with whatever chaos is stirring in Belobog.

Since Jingliu is closely tied to The Xianzhou Luofu, this area is also featured throughout the trailer, which likely means you’ll need to visit both Jarilo-VI and The Xianzhou Luofu to fully tackle everything this update has to offer.

With all the traveling that will be happening in Version 1.4, it’s not too surprising to see that characters from all around will be featured in this version. Throughout the trailer, there is a wide variety of characters we’ve encountered throughout our travels, including Blade, Bronya, Jing Yuan, Gepard, Luka, Silver Wolf, and Hook, so this update will offer the chance to get to know all of these recruits better.

Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.4 update will launch on Oct. 11. Half of the update, which will be three weeks, will have Topaz & Numby available with an increased drop rate, while the other half will feature Jingliu.

