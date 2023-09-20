Honkai: Star Rail’s new loading screen is creeping people out

Trailblazers have taken to Honkai: Star Rail’s subreddit, sharing in their discomfort surrounding a loading screen caption added alongside the latest update.

The thread, created by JCCRKIVE, shares the unsettling text titled ‘Don’t Look Back’ for anyone who has yet to catch sight of it. The two sentences, though short, are eerily foreboding for March 7th, one of the game’s leading characters. “March 7th, don’t look back. Keep going forward.”

Image by JCCRKIVE via Honkai: Star Rail.

What we know of the feisty, quick-to-bore archer thus far is that she was found alone and trapped in a unique, space-born piece of ice. When awoken by the crew of the Astral Express, she had no memory of who she was or where she had come from; hence her taking up the name of the date she was discovered on.

The timing could not be more perfect as, alongside the affectionately named 1.35 Update, arrives a new companion mission of which March 7th is the star. We won’t spoil anything here for those who have yet to play it, but suffice it to say the expectations for her future are shooting through the proverbial roof.

User sadsackofbirddookie encapsulates the feelings of many by this stage. “5-STAR MARCH INCOMING,” they yelled into the discussion.

Though with a little less vigor perhaps, we are inclined to agree since it would be strange to see Dan Heng receive such an upgrade but not the other side of the player character’s trio. Not to mention, March 7th is due a costume change at some point as per leaks released last month.

Looks like miHoYo has a mighty task on its hands to deliver March’s full story with a conclusion to satisfy eager fans.

