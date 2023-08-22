Honkai Star Rail: March 7th’s newest outfit just leaked, but fans are bitterly disappointed

March 7th, one of the main characters in Honkai Star Rail has had several leaks and speculation related to her. On Aug. 19, a significant one surfaced on social media, showcasing the character in an alternate outfit, one that doesn’t quite differ as much from the original as fans would have hoped.

The image, which was posted on Twitter by prominent leakers Yarik and JoQa, and shared by Twitter user hsr_stuff2, shows the character in an alternate outfit that looks quite similar to her current outfit. While having some noticeable new traits like new shoes and a tiara, the overall outfit still barely has any differences. Several fans have also noticed this, with some noting how it “looks bland” and “it’s kinda the same as her original skin,” though this wasn’t unanimous criticism.

It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time rumors of an alternate skin for the character have surfaced online. Several prominent leakers in the community previously brought to light a possibility of an alternate skin for the character, but those claims were speculative until now.

This new leak proves that miHoYo intends to bring cosmetic items and outfits to the game in the future. It’s also possible that this new outfit may be one of the first released in the future, especially as March 7th is one of the game’s main characters and a permanent four-star character in the player’s roster.

For now, we just have to wait for the full reveal of the skin. It doesn’t have an official release date, but it will likely be released as part of a future update for the free-to-play game.

