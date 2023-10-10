Honkai: Star Rail’s 1.5 upcoming character abilities, light cones, and more leak

With every version of Honkai: Star Rail we get new characters, light cones, and sometimes even more. On Oct. 10, we got a glimpse of a few things that will likely appear in the upcoming version 1.5.

Characters’ updated kit

In version 1.5 we will get three new characters: Argenti, HuoHuo, and Hanya. Those have been officially announced by HoYoverse on Sept. 28, but keep in mind that the kits below may change as we get close to the update’s release.

Argenti is one of the three characters coming in version 1.5 Image via HoYoverse

Argenti is a Physical character following the path of Erudition. According to leaks, his abilities are extremely simple. His Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate simply deal Physical damage that scales with ATK. Argenti’s Talent is the only intricate part of the kit, it regenerates Energy when he hits an enemy and receives a stack of Ascend that increases CRIT Rate by one percent to a maximum of 10 stacks.

HuoHuo is coming too. Image via HoYoverse

HuoHuo will be our new Wind character following the path of Abundance. She has all the capabilities of a traditional healer which includes dispelling debuffs, continuous healing, and scaling with HP. The best part in my opinion is her Ultimate, which not only heals but also increases allies’ ATK by 24 percent.

And don’t forget Hanya. Image via HoYoverse

Finally, Hanya is the new four-star character that will appear in version 1.5 and she is a Physical Harmony character. Her core part of the kit is the Skill that puts enemies in a Burden state. While in that state they take 40 percent increased damage from Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate by 40 percent. Hanya’s Ultimate seems quite strong too, it increases the SPD of the target ally by 24 percent of Hanya’s SPD and the ally’s ATK by 70 percent for two turns.

Overall, the characters seem quite decent. Argenti looks a bit boring at the moment but I hope the damage output will compensate for that. Both HuoHuo and Hanya should be powerful supports especially if you don’t have anyone similar.

Light cones

Along with new characters, we will also get new light cones including signature ones for limited-time characters. So far we know about three light cones:

Night of Fright (five-star, Abundance): Increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 12 percent. When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, restores HP to all allies equal to 18 percent of the wearer’s Max HP. When the wearer provides healing for allies, increases the heal ally’s ATK by 2.3 percent. This effect can stack up to five times(s) and lasts for two turns.

An Instance Before A Gaze (five-star, Erudition): Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36 percent. When the wearer unleashes their Ultimate, increases the wearer’s DMG based on their Max Energy (0.36 percent per point of Energy, up to 180 Energy).

Hey, Over Here (four-star, Abundance): Increases the wearer’s Effect RES by eight percent. Increases Outgoing Healing when the wearer uses their Skill by 16 percent. This effect lasts until the start of the wearer’s next turn.

I’d imagine that the four-star light cone will be available for free through the event. However, we won’t know for sure until further leaks and the official 1.5 livestream.

Relics and Ornaments

Last but not least, we will receive two new sets of Relics and Planar Ornaments. The information about these sets is incomplete as there are only two-piece effects available for most of them.

The first new Relic set will increase follow-up attack DMG by 16 percent. Second will increase ATK by 12 percent along with buffing the wearer’s DMG based on inflicted DoT. A bit counterintuitive but we will see how it performs.

As for the Ornaments, one set increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by five percent while boosting the DMG of your allies by 10 percent, and the other set increases the wearer’s ATK by 12 percent which then goes even higher depending on the character’s SPD.

Again, it’s hard to understand how good these sets will be as we don’t know their full effects. So keep your eyes peeled for more leaks.

