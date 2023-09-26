Honkai: Star Rail’s new Abundance character captivates fans with her hilarious backstory

The buildup to Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.4 is officially underway with the reveal of Huohuo earlier today—an upcoming Wind Abundance character. It’s neither of her playstyle attributes that have got fans talking, however, but rather her truly whimsical flavor text.

Huohuo’s situation is a case study of dichotomy. “A pitiable and helpless Foxian girl who is also a Ten-Lords Commission Judge-in-training, who fears ghosts but must catch them,” her description reads. “Though she believes herself lacking in ability, she is unable to muster the courage to resign and continues onward despite walking in a valley of her own fear.”

Star Rail has its share of characters with a more comedic turn. The loveable yet incorrigibly deceptive Sampo Koski provides many humorous moments during the Belabog Arc of the main storyline. Qingque offers comic relief during time spent on the Luofu as a habitual slacker. Yet there is something special about Huohuo that has struck a chord with many players who are now eager to pull for her when the time arrives.

Houhou delivers a more innocent comedic essence compared to Sampo. Image via HoYoverse

“This poor girl doesn’t deserve this,” Reddit user DrZeroH said. “She literally has a default surrender flag, that’s so pathetically hilarious.” Indeed, with a passing glance at Huohuo’s key art, a white flag clasped by her shaking hands is painfully obvious.

What makes her timid demeanor all the more impactful is that this is the first time anybody has seen or heard of her. Prior to the release of Version 1.4 in just a couple of weeks, all five-star banners contained characters who were either present in the story, side quests, or Light Cones. Huohuo will be a trailblazer in this sense (pun absolutely intended).

She may yet make an appearance in upcoming material across the next month or so with her banner due for Version 1.5, expected by early December. But it’s fair to say there is now plenty of hype surrounding this plucky ghost buster. As Reddit user IndependentCress1109 put it, “Skipping the 1.4 banners is now super justified, all in for the small foxgirl.”

