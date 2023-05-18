Honkai: Star Rail On the Doorsteps of Science: All daily answers

Are you ready to have your knowledge tested?

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

Each day players log on to play Honkai: Star Rail they’ll be met with a different daily mission to complete. One rather unique mission players will be assigned is On the Doorsteps of Science, which is a quest that spans over a few days and one Trailblazers will need to complete by correctly answering various tough questions.

This daily mission takes place in the Administrative District area on Jarilo-VI. It is a very dialogue-heavy mission as players will consistently need to speak with Regin and an officer to navigate through a series of test questions.

The aspects of this Honkai: Star Rail quest will actually unfold over a few days as players will continuously be tasked with solving a new kind of riddle.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

All daily missions players receive are entirely random, so players may get pieces of this quest a few days in a row or might have breaks from it with other daily missions in between. Each time players are met with this mission they will be taking on various riddles and puzzles through a Ministry of Education Test so they’ll need to either solve the riddles for themselves or bypass the work and choose the right answers immediately.

All On the Doorsteps of Science answers in Honkai: Star Rail

Each time players are met with a puzzle or riddle to solve, there will generally be a lot of dialogue leading up to the actual question. This dialogue can be particularly lengthy and confusing but is necessary if you want to solve the riddles for yourself.

If you want to complete the riddle as quickly as possible, then ignore the bulk of the dialogue and focus on the final question or part of the dialogue presented to you at the very end to find the specific answer you’re seeking.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

Here are all of the questions and answers players will come across throughout the On the Doorsteps of Science daily mission.

QuestionAnswer
Which are there more of, prime numbers or natural numbers?The same
How many cars had their wheels stolen?14
What is the sum of the First Snow, the Summershade Bamboo, the Ball Peony, and the Sunflower added together?162
Who was the thief that stole the Limesteins’ wheels?Eric
Which of these three is the liar? – Howard, Phillip, or JoycePhillip
1453=0
1915=1
2409=2
6010=3
9981=4
8848=?		Six
Who is that person?Julian
Which door should Sampo – tall, blue, and handsome – open?Open the gold gate
How many days would it take for the algae to fill half the reservoir?Day 29

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.

