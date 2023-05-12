Honkai Star Rail access code for the ‘Chest’: How to find Ziqiao

As you travel across the stars on the Astral Express in your Honkai: Star Rail adventures, you may have uncovered several puzzles and mysteries along the way, including gaining the Access Code for the “chest” while completing the Heron Express Navigation Compass timetable puzzles, which tasks you with finding Ziqiao.

Like most quests in Honkai: Star Rail, this item gives you a general area to explore on The Xianzhou Luofu, but not Ziqiao’s exact location. However, we have all the information you need to find Ziqiao so you can get your chest.

How to find Ziqiao in Honkai: Star Rail

On one of the days you complete the Navigation Compass puzzles for the Heron Express, you’ll get a starskiff without a chest. Instead, someone will give you the Access Code for the “chest.” The item’s description states you must find Ziqiao in the Central Starskiff Haven.

As it’s a vast area, looking for one person can be challenging. Thankfully, though, she’s easy to find once you follow these steps:

Teleport to the Starskiff Jetty space anchor in Central Starskiff Haven.

Make your way West of the anchor and down the flight of stairs. Take the first right and down the next set of stairs, where you’ll notice two red shipping containers in front of you. Turn right and walk down the narrow path, where you’ll see Ziqiao, the Hero Express Specialist, on your right. She is parallel to the starting anchor.

Now you’ve found her, you can interact with Ziqiao until you see the line, “I’m picking something up.” You’ll want to select this option. Then all you need to do is submit the Access Code for the “chest,” and you’ll get your reward.

Although the Navigation Compass puzzles and subsequent quests can be tedious, that’s where to find Ziqiao to exchange the Access Code for the “chest” in Honkai: Star Rail.

