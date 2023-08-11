There are many powerful types of characters in Honkai: Star Rail, but those who are a part of the Nihility path are among the most impressive as they are able to apply damaging debuffs and dish out solid damage.

Luka is a four-star Nihility recruit who can apply the bleed status effect and deal damage with ease. But to make him as powerful as possible, you’ll need to equip him with the best Relics available.

What are the best Relics for Luka in Honkai: Star Rail?

You can choose to build Luka as a more Nihility-focused force or a dedicated damage dealer. Generally, it’s best to build him somewhere in the middle to give Luka a well-rounded and versatile skillset as both a damage dealer and support unit.

Regardless of how you want to build him, the best Relic set for Luka overall is the full four-piece Champion of Streetwise Boxing set.

Champion of Streetwise Boxing Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases Physical damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: After the equipping character is struck, their attack is increased by five percent for the rest of the fight. This effect can stack up to five times.



If you’re looking for a different boost to Luka’s skillset, you may prefer the Musketeer of Wild Wheat set to raise his general attack abilities.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: The wearer’s speed is raised by six percent and their basic attack damage is raised by 10 percent.



Another viable option for Luka if you want to really emphasize his Nihility and breaking down the enemy-based abilities is the Thief of Shooting Meteor set. This isn’t the most versatile or best choice for Luka overall, but it is a strong option for a specific kind of Luka build.

Thief of Shooting Meteor Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises break effect by 16 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s break effect by another 16 percent. When the wearer inflicts weakness break on an opponent, three energy is regenerated.



What are the best Planar Ornaments for Luka in Honkai: Star Rail?

If you want to increase Luka’s Nihility-based abilities, then the Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Planar Ornaments are best for him. Based on my experience with Luka, I believe the full four-piece Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Relic set is the best choice for him overall.

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s effect hit rate by 10 percent and increases their attack by 25 percent of their total effect hit rate for up to a 25 percent maximum.



You might be wanting to build up Luka’s attack, in which case the Space Sealing Station set is a strong choice for him.

Space Sealing Station Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the wearer’s attack by 12 percent. When the equipping recruit’s speed reaches 120 speed or higher, their attack is then raised by another 12 percent.



If you’re looking for a more critical rate and critical damage-based build for Luka, then you may instead enjoy either the Inert Salsotto set, the Rutilant Arena set, or the Celestial Differentiator set.

Inert Salsotto Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s critical rate by eight percent. When the wearer’s critical rate has reached 50 percent or higher, their ultimate move and follow-up attack damage are raised by 15 percent.



Rutilant Arena Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the wearer’s critical rate by eight percent. When their critical rate has reached 70 percent or higher, their basic attack and skill damage are increased by 20 percent.



Celestial Differentiator Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping recruit’s critical damage by 16 percent. When the wearer’s critical damage reaches 120 percent or higher, their critical rate is then raised by 60 percent until the end of their first attack after entering a battle.



Since Honkai: Star Rail has been consistently adding new Relics since it launched, it’s likely that more viable options will become available for Luka in the future. If any other viable choices for him arise, they will be added here.

