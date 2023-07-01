Yukong is Honkai: Star Rail’s first-ever four-star Imaginary recruit which makes her an extremely desirable candidate for many players who have not been able to test out this element yet. The Harmony character is a powerful buffer who will help amplify the skills of her teammates, but Yukong does require a powerful Light Cone to ensure her abilities reach their fullest potential.

Since she is part of the Harmony path, Yukong’s abilities are specifically designed to buff her allies. This means her Light Cone should be focused on amplifying her support potential as all of her skills are devoted to bolstering her team.

Yukong is Honkai: Star Rail’s first four-star Imaginary unit. Image via miHoYo

Players can recruit Yukong by pulling for Luocha on the debut run of his featured “Laic Pursruit” banner. She is one of the three featured four-star recruits on this banner which means all Trailblazers have an increased chance of obtaining her for every 10 Warps they make on Luocha’s banner.

Since there are currently only three Imaginary characters in Honkai: Star Rail and the other two are both five-star units, any players hoping to add a character of this type to their roster will want to pull for Luocha since this will grant decent odds of obtaining two of them, which are Yukong and Luocha. Trailblazers can pull for Yukong until July 18 when Luocha’s banner comes to an official close.

Whether you’re still trying to beat Honkai: Star Rail’s brutal gacha system to obtain Yukong or already have her ready to go, you’ll need to equip her with the best Light Cone possible to maximize her abilities.

What are the best Light Cones for Yukong in Honkai: Star Rail?

The Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance is a powerful ally for your roster. Image via miHoYo

The only Light Cones that can be equipped on Yukong are those for characters on the Harmony path. So far, this path doesn’t have as many Light Cones to choose from as other paths since there are only a few recruits who are part of it.

Since Honkai: Star Rail is a continuously expanding game that has increased the number of usable Light Cones with each update, more Light Cone options for Yukong are almost certain to release in the future. Once they do, any new options that complement Yukong’s abilities will be added here.

Overall, Yukong should possess a Light Cone that will amplify her buffing capabilities and her capacity to support her teammates. The best Light Cones for her will allow her to use her abilities more frequently while also applying unique effects to all of her allies.

Best five-star Light Cones for Yukong

As of the Version 1.1 update, there is only one five-star Light Cone for characters on the Harmony path. This means Yukong has rather limited options in comparison to other recruits, but the one five-star Light Cone she can wield is a strong option for her.

But the Battle Isn’t Over Rarity: Five-star Path: The Harmony “Heir” Ability: Raises the wearer’s energy regeneration by 10 percent and restores one skill point each time they use their Ultimate skill. Players can trigger this effect once for every two times the equipping recruit uses their Ultimate move. When the equipping character uses their skill, the next member of their team who instigates an action then dishes out 30 percent more damage. This effect only applies to the equipping character’s teammates and not to the wearer themself.



Yukong fights with a bow and her unique Imaginary skills. Image via miHoYo

Best four-star Light Cones for Yukong

Obtaining the singular five-star Light Cone Yukong can use will generally be extremely tough unless Trailblazers get quite lucky, so most players will need to equip her with a four-star Light Cone instead. Luckily, there are many more options for this rarity.

Rarity: Four-star

Four-star Path: The Harmony

The Harmony “Secret” Ability: With this Light Cone equipped, the wearer will have one of three possible effects randomly activated at the start of the battle and whenever they perform an action in battle. Each effect that is randomly selected won’t be the same as the last effect that was activated and will instantly replace the previous one. Any active effect will end if the wearer of this Light Cone is vanquished. Additionally, all effects cannot be stacked with another effect of the same type. The possible effects this Light Cone may grant are: Increase all allies’ attack by 10 percent. Raise all allies’ critical damage by 12 percent. Increase all allies’ energy regeneration rate by six percent.

With this Light Cone equipped, the wearer will have one of three possible effects randomly activated at the start of the battle and whenever they perform an action in battle. Each effect that is randomly selected won’t be the same as the last effect that was activated and will instantly replace the previous one. Any active effect will end if the wearer of this Light Cone is vanquished. Additionally, all effects cannot be stacked with another effect of the same type. The possible effects this Light Cone may grant are: Dance! Dance! Dance! Rarity: Four-star Path: The Harmony “Cannot Stop It!” Ability: When the wearer uses their Ultimate move, all of their teammates’ actions are then advanced forward by 16 percent.

Past and Future Rarity: Four-star Path: The Harmony “Kites From the Past“ Ability: When the wearer uses their skill, the next character to take a turn deals 16 percent increased damage for that turn. This effect will only be applied to the wearer’s teammates and cannot be applied to the wearer themself.



Yukong will bolster the abilities of any team she’s on. Image via miHoYo

Best three-star Light Cones for Yukong

Of the three-star Light Cones available to Yukong, only one is really worth equipping on her. Players should only use this Light Cone as a placeholder until they are able to obtain a better one since three-star Light Cones are significantly weaker than those of a higher rarity.

Chorus Rarity: Three-star Path: The Harmony “Concerted” Ability: After entering into a battle, the equipping character then raises the attack of all allies by eight percent.



Once Yukong’s debut run on Luocha’s banner comes to an end, she will then move to the pool of obtainable characters. This means she will become much more difficult to obtain, so all players who are hoping to add her to their roster should do so before the banner ends on July 18.

We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 “Galactic Roaming” on PC.

